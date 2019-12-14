NHL Star Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed with Rare Bone Cancer, Is Not Expected to Play Rest of Season

Image zoom Oskar Lindblom Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

In a statement on Friday, the Flyers’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma by specialists at the University of Pennsylvania.

Fletcher said the 23-year-old hockey player will “undergo further testing and evaluation next week” and begin treatment immediately after that. Lindblom is not expected to play for the rest of the season.

“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care available,” Fletcher said. “Out of respect for Oskar and his family, the team will have no further comment at this time and asks that Oskar be afforded a period of privacy so that he may focus his efforts on his treatment and a return to full health.”

After news of Lindblom’s diagnosis, the Flyers shared the hashtag “#OskarStrong” on social media, encouraging fans to send their support.

The team’s viral mascot Gritty also shared the hashtag, posting a black-and-white photo of Lindblom smiling with the mascot.

According to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare form of bone cancer that most commonly occurs in children and young adults. The cancer can develop in bones or in the soft tissue around bones — often in the legs, pelvis, ribs, arms or spine.

Lindblom is tied for the most goals scored for the Flyers this season, according to the National Hockey League. He joined the Flyers during the 2014 NHL Draft, and has a total of 30 goals in his 134 career NHL games.