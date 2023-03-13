Harry Hamlin Says He Was Nervous to Meet Tom Brady for the First Time: 'He Is a Genuine G.O.A.T.'

“I told him how great he was,” the 80 for Brady star tells PEOPLE about meeting the recently retired football player

Published on March 13, 2023 10:58 AM
Harry Hamlin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Harry Hamlin. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Even stars like Harry Hamlin get starstruck!

At Elton John's Oscars 2023 viewing party on Sunday night, the 71-year-old actor opened up to PEOPLE about his experience meeting NFL legend Tom Brady for the first time back, admitting he was nervous when he came face-to-face with the famed NFL player.

The two crossed paths in January at the premiere of 80 for Brady, in which Hamlin played a former football star who romances Jane Fonda's character. Though Brady, who played himself, was in the film, the two didn't have any scenes together.

"I didn't work with him. I met him at the premiere and I told him how great he was and also how I thought the movie was going to be a hit, which it did become," Hamlin said.

"He is a G.O.A.T. and there aren't many," said Hamlin of Brady, who has the most Super Bowl MVP awards in NFL history. "Come on. He is a genuine G.O.A.T."

The L.A. Law alum aded: "He's really nice. He's a really nice guy."

Tom Brady #12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers answers questions at a press conference following the 2022 Buccaneers minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady. Julio Aguilar/Getty

Elsewhere in his chat with PEOPLE, Hamlin recalled how he gave Brady some career advice. "I said, 'You might have another career.' And the next day, he retired from football, so I'm sure it was my influence," he joked.

Hamlin, who attended the Elton John Foundation's fundraiser Sunday with wife Lisa Rinna, also reflected on her exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons.

"I think Lisa is actually a G.O.A.T. when it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so I think she went out as a G.O.A.T.," Hamlin said.

Still, he admitted he's happy the cameras are gone. "Don't miss it at all," he said. "Enough of that."

Harry Hamlimn and Lisa Rinna
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna. Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

The couple — who are parents to daughters Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray, 21 — celebrated 25 years as husband and wife last year, Rinna marking the occasion by posting a pair of black and white photos from their wedding day, March 29, 1997.

Asked what the secret to their success is in a January interview, Hamlin told PEOPLE that their mutual respect for one another's independence helps. "'Happy wife, happy life' really is my mantra," Hamlin said. "And it works. We listen to each other, and we're not clingy. She does what she wants, so I can do what I want."

Another key point? The fact that they're wildly different.

"[The secret is] being diametrically opposite," Hamlin said to PEOPLE last February. "I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons."

Added Rinna: "And it doesn't hurt that he's so good-looking."

