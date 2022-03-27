Ahead of the Oscars, the iconic skateboarder joked that being asked to present "greatly" expedited his recovery

Tony Hawk Uses a Cane as He Walks the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet After Suffering Major Leg Injury

Tony Hawk is back in action at the Academy Awards, just weeks after suffering a major injury.

The iconic skateboarder, 53, is a presenter at the 94th annual awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. He and wife Cathy Goodman walked the red carpet together wearing Gucci, and Hawk used a cane while having his photo taken.

Hawk revealed he broke his femur while skating in early March, telling his followers that he expected recovery to be "much harder because of its severity (and my age)."

Since then, he's updated fans on his recovery — and teased his Oscars gig. When his presenting role was first announced, Hawk tweeted, "If being in every Jackass movie, xXx, Police Academy 4 and Sharknado 5 doesn't qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting."

He added in another tweet, "(I'm presenting, btw)."

He also reflected on his journey to Hollywood's biggest night in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Exactly two weeks ago, I broke my femur in this very spot on my ramp. Here are some updates that have transpired during that time," wrote Hawk.

He continued, "I have been invited to present an Oscar at the Academy Awards (!?), greatly expediting my wishful timeline for walking unaided. In other words, I don't plan to crutch my way across the stage. Hopefully you're not watching the 4K feed so you won't see me grimacing with each step. And thanks to Gucci for providing clothes to my wife and I for the occasion since we don't have a closet full of Oscar-appropriate apparel."

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.