Athletes at the 2022 Oscars! Shaun White, Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater Hit the Red Carpet
Shaun White is soaking up his first-ever Academy Awards experience!
The retired professional snowboarder is a presenter at the 2022 Oscars, and he opened up about the honor on the red carpet while speaking with E! Live from the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox on Sunday.
"I'm really excited, and I'm getting to present a James Bond 60th anniversary package with some other amazing athletes, Tony Hawk and Kelly Slater. So it's gonna be great," said White, 35.
Among the celebrities he's looking forward to meeting? Billie Eilish, who's up alongside brother Finneas O'Connell for Best Original Song, for "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die.
And also Jessica Chastain — "a fellow redhead," White said about the star, who's nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist announced last month that the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing would serve as his final competition before retiring from professional snowboarding.
When asked what she thought of his retirement, White's mother Cathy, whom he brought as his date to the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, joked to Cox, 49, with a laugh, "I was thinking about that, 'cause I'm not gonna support him anymore!"
White, Hawk, 53, and Slater, 50, will be among several previously announced Oscars presenters including Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Ruth E. Carter, Yuh-Jung Youn, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Bailey, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta.
Joining the latter list are Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled and H.E.R.
Most recently, the presenters list was also revealed to include Rachel Zegler, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, and Hawk, Slater and White's fellow athletes Serena Williams and Venus Williams.
The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.