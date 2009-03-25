Oscar Steps Aside for the Winter Olympics

The Oscars are moving to a new date next year to make room for another golden event – the 2010 Winter Olympics.

The Academy Awards will air live March 7, 2010 on ABC from the Kodak Theatre. For many years, the ceremony has aired in February but is changing dates to make room for the games taking place Feb. 12-28.

Hugh Jackman hosted this year’s Oscars ceremony, which aired Feb. 22. No word if he’ll be returning.

Nominations ballots will be mailed to members Dec. 28 and nominations polls will close Jan. 23. Oscar nods will be announced Feb. 2.

“In terms of the nominating process, that puts another week in the schedule for members to see movies,” said Leslie Unger, spokeswoman for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

