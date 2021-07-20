The young surfer died when he fell from a 6-foot wave in the Mexican state of Oaxaca

Spanish Surfer Óscar Serra, 22, Dies in Surfing Accident: 'There Are No Words'

Spanish surfer Óscar Serra has died following a surfing accident in Mexico. He was 22.

The incident occurred earlier this week when Serra was surfing in the southern part of the country, the Spanish Surfing Federation confirmed in a tweet.

"A day of big waves in Zicatela (Puerto Escondido) -today- has given us a very hard blow ..." the organization wrote. "Our sincere condolences to family and friends for the loss of Óscar Serra."

"There are no words to describe so much pain," the Spanish Surfing Federation continued in its post. "Life is often unfair."

surfer Oscar Serra Credit: Oscar Serra/Instagram

According to Men's Health, which cited local media, Serra fell from a wave that was two meters high (6 feet) before hitting his head on the ocean floor in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

Prior to Serra's death, red flags had been raised to alert beachgoers of dangerous water conditions, but "surfers had taken the opportunity to try to govern the popular waves," the outlet reported.

Though Serra was rescued shortly after the incident, he was unable to be resuscitated by a medical team, Euro News Weekly reported.

Staff then closed off the area, the outlet added, to allow Serra's body to be removed.

Following Serra's death, his partner Aynara Aymat shared a sentimental tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a video of a "paddle out" memorial for Serra organized by the local surfing community, Aymat wrote, "It was wonderful to be able to say goodbye to him like this. I am left with an image of an incredible sunset, in a very special place for him."

"… Many thanks with all my heart to all the people who have come, who have written to me and have helped me here. Although I am far away, I feel you are very close," she continued. "I hope to see you very soon and give you a big hug from you."