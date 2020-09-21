Paralympian Oscar Pistorius' Life and Murder Trial Explored in New ESPN Doc — Watch Trailer

The Paralympic sprinter from South Africa has been in jail since 2013 for the killing of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius — the champion South African Paralympian who is currently incarcerated for the killing of his girlfriend in 2013 — is the latest athlete to have their rise and fall documented by ESPN's 30 for 30.

In a new documentary, to be relased in four parts, Pistorius' journey from hero sprinter to convicted criminal will be documented by director Daniel Gordon and producer John Battsek.

The first trailer for The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius — which features interviews with over a dozen people from Pistorius' life — was released on Monday.

"The story of Oscar Pistorius is remarkable in its complexity. It's at once inspirational and harrowing, and provides a lens of insight into a breadth of issues - from gender based violence to disability rights, racial inequality and media frenzy," said Gordon in a press release. "My hope is that the film gives audiences additional context and layers to a story they think they know."

Oscar Pistorius

Pistorius — who was the first double amputee to compete in the Olympics — was arrested shortly after Valentine’s Day in 2013 after he fatally shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a 29-year-old model who earned a law degree in 2005, by firing four bullets through the locked door of a bathroom in his house.

He later claimed that he believed an intruder had broken into his home and he was so fearful that he walked without his prosthetics toward the bathroom, after grabbing his gun, and discharged four shots into the door.

The former athlete has been in jail since 2013, and lost his appeal in 2018 to have his 15-year sentence reduced by South Africa’s highest court.