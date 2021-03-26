College Basketball Player, 23, Dies in Car Crash 3 Days After Competing in NCAA Tournament

A standout forward on the men's basketball team at Grand Canyon University died in a car accident on Tuesday, just days after competing in the NCAA tournament.

Oscar Frayer, 23, his older sister Andrea Moore and a friend all died in the crash near Lodi, California, according to the school's athletic department. The friend has not yet been identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office, the statement said.

The Grand Canyon Antelopes, seeded 15th in the NCAA tournament, lost to No. 2 seed Iowa 86-74 last Saturday in Indianapolis. Frayer, a towering 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward, started in the game and finished with eight points, five assists, three blocks and a steal, according to ESPN. This year was the university's first men's NCAA tournament appearance.

"We join the Grand Canyon University community in mourning the tragic loss of Oscar Frayer. While still a young man, he had already accomplished so much and was a light to many. Sports fans everywhere were fortunate to watch him play the game he loved during the men's tournament this year. Our thoughts are with his family, teammates and friends during this difficult time," the NCAA said in a statement.

ESPN reported that the car Frayer was in struck a California Highway Patrol Vehicle while two officers were helping another vehicle on the highway at about 2:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Their car then hit a tree and caught fire. The officers involved in the incident both had "major injuries," according to the California Highway Patrol, but are expected to survive, ESPN reported.

After Saturday's game, Frayer tweeted a special message to his teammates and fans: "I bleed purple FOREVER!!!! THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years.. it's been nothing less than amazing.. from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday.. it's love FOREVER."

The Oakland, California, native had already graduated from Grand Canyon University with a degree in communications and was set to walk at the school's commencement ceremony next month, the school said in a statement.

Head Coach Bryce Drew called Frayer "the heartbeat of our team" thanks to his "vibrant, energetic personality." Drew continued: "I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again."