Oscar De La Hoya Released from Hospital After 3 Days of Treatment for Breakthrough COVID-19

Oscar De La Hoya has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for breakthrough COVID-19.

The boxer, 49, shared the news on his social media accounts on Wednesday. In a 20-second clip posted to Twitter and Instagram, De La Hoya spoke about his personal experience with COVID-19 and thanked fans for their support during his hospitalization.

"Hey guys, I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days," he said in the video. "COVID hit me really hard."

"I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring," De La Hoya continued. "Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it."

Breakthrough cases — COVID-19 infections that occur in people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus — are rare, but possible and expected, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective in preventing infections. Still, vaccinated people who test positive will likely be asymptomatic or experience a far milder illness than if they were not vaccinated. The majority of deaths from COVID-19 — around 98 to 99 percent — are in unvaccinated people.

On Friday, De La Hoya revealed that he had been hospitalization for COVID-19 and will not be able to participate in his comeback boxing match against UFC champion Vitor Belfort due to his diagnosis.

"Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend," he said in a social media statement. "Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support."

Alongside his statement, the Olympic gold medalist also spoke about contracting COVID-19 in a video filmed from the hospital. "I mean, what are the chances of me getting COVID?" he said in the footage. "I've been taking care of myself and this really, really kicked my a--."

De La Hoya's comeback fight, which was previously scheduled for Sept. 11 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, would have been his first since his retirement from boxing in 2008 — when he fought and lost to Manny Pacquiao.

The match has since been relocated to Hollywood, Florida, with four-time heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield replacing De La Hoya.