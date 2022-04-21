Oscar De La Hoya Accused of Sexual Assault by Former Tequila Brand Employee: Reports

An unnamed woman has reportedly accused retired boxer Oscar De La Hoya and his tequila company of gender discrimination, wrongful termination, and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress

A former female employee of Casa Mexico has accused De La Hoya of sexually assaulting her twice in March 2020 while visiting the brand's distillery in Mexico as part of an organized company event, according to documents obtained by The Los Angeles Times and ESPN.

According to the civil suit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, the woman — who was not named by either outlet — allegedly informed Casa Mexico executives of De La Hoya's actions, but the boxer was ultimately not disciplined for his actions.

The woman, described by the Times as a tequila company executive, said in the complaint that she feared speaking out due to concerns of retribution.

Sylvia Torres-Guillen, the woman's attorney, said in a statement to the Times that her client "has been severely impacted" by De La Hoya and the company's actions. "As a survivor of this abuse, she wants others to know this behavior is unacceptable — and it doesn't matter who you are," Torres-Guillen said. "We will seek justice on her behalf."

In his own statement to the Times, De La Hoya said he is "confident my legal team will resolve this matter and prove my innocence" in the case. "With the 24-hour news cycle we all find ourselves in, more often than not, malicious and unjust accusations are interpreted as truth without the evidence to support their erroneous claims," the former boxer said.

According to the reports, the former Casa Mexico employee claims she was first assaulted by De La Hoya on the first night of their trip to the brand's Mexico distillery. The lawsuit reportedly says the incident began when De La Hoya knocked on her hotel room door, only for her to find him there allegedly "with his pants dropped down to his ankles."

De La Hoya allegedly "then pushed his way into the room, and got into her bed" before she pushed him away and walked him back to his room, per the civil complaint.

The second alleged assault occurred the next day after De La Hoya failed to appear for a scheduled tour of the distillery. Upon visiting his room to wake up him, the woman says De La Hoya "pulled [her] into his bed, where he sexually assaulted her," the Times reports.

After returning to Los Angeles, the woman allegedly visited De La Hoya's home following a company party held at a nearby restaurant. The woman reportedly claims De La Hoya "revealed and retrieved a sexual object from a stored collection in his house" while the two were alone, before "forcibly inserted the sexual object into her body."

"Officers and partners of Casa Mexico, almost exclusively men, and including Michael A. Gooch, Robert Crossan and Oscar de la Hoya created a work environment which resulted in a tragic, humiliating, physically and emotionally damaging experience, both personally and professionally," the lawsuit states, according to the Times.

Torres-Guillen said in her statement to the Times that the suit was filed "to hold [De La Hoya] accountable and those perpetuating toxic masculinity and a hostile work environment where her abuse was not just tolerated, but encouraged and condoned by Casa Mexico's executives, Michael Gooch and Robert Crossan."

The unnamed woman is also reportedly accusing the retired boxer and his tequila company of gender discrimination, wrongful termination and negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.