Orlando Pride's Toni Pressley and Marta Are Engaged: 'Another Chapter of the Story'

Love is in the air in Orlando!

Toni Pressley and Marta Vieira da Silva (known as Marta), members of Florida-based National Women's Soccer League team the Orlando Pride, announced they are engaged on Monday after several years of dating.

"Yes 🥰," Pressley, 30, wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of the couple posing with engagement rings. The photos were taken by Jeremy Reper and his assistant Joe Petro at Fit2Row Orlando.

Marta, 34, shared the same photos along with a third, writing, "This is another chapter of the story that we are writing together." She also wrote the caption in her native Portuguese.

Many of the couple's former and current teammates commented on their posts and congratulated the pair on their engagement.

"Love you tons beauties ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," wrote Sheila Zadorsky.

"Yes!!😍," said Claire Emslie.

"😍😍😍😍 My favs," added Abby Elinsky.

Marta, who is from Brazil, began playing for Orlando as a forward in 2017, one year after Pressley joined as a defender for the team's inaugural season in the NWSL.

Considered one of the greatest female soccer players of all time, Marta has scored the most goals at FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments with 17. She is also the first player of either gender to score at five World Cups.

Image zoom Toni Pressley and Marta | Credit: Toni Pressley/Instagram

During the 2019 soccer season, Pressley was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Last February, Marta shared a sweet birthday tribute to Pressley, writing, "Today I just want to thank God for your life and wish that you stay healthy, so that you can enjoy the best, today and always!@tonideion #happybirthday#loveyou ❤️🎁🥂🎂👏🏻."