Orlando Pride Drops White Shorts from Uniforms Over Concerns About Periods: 'Small Change But Important'

Pride midfielder Erika Tymrak called the change "a big step for us as a club" and said it will help "make players feel comfortable" and allow them to "focus solely on competing"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 2, 2023 03:12 PM
Mikayla Cluff #16, Megan Montefusco #5, Courtney Petersen #17 and Celia Jiménez Delgado #13 of the Orlando Pride celebrate after their 1-0 win against Angel City FC at Banc of California Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

As the National Women's Soccer League prepares for its 2023 season, the Orlando Pride has announced they're dropping white shorts from their uniforms for the comfort of their players.

According to a statement from the team, the Pride will now wear black shorts instead of the team's previous color, white, to prevent players from concern of stains while they're on their periods. The team said the main reason for the change was to make players "more comfortable and confident when playing during their menstrual cycle."

The Pride's decision makes the Orlando organization the first team in the league to address period concerns with uniforms, per the team's statement.

Pride midfielder Erika Tymrak called the change "a big step for us as a club," and said it will help "make players feel comfortable" and allow them to "focus solely on competing."

Tymrak, 31, added, "The reasons behind not wanting to wear white shorts are clear, but it is unfortunately something that hasn't been addressed until recently."

The Orlando Pride celebrate a goal by Taylor Kornieck #22 during the first half against Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium on April 10, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Haley Carter said, "We must remove the stigma involved in discussing the health issues impacting women and menstruating non-binary and trans athletes if we want to maximize performance and increase accessibility to sport."

Carter continued in the statement, "I am proud to be part of a Club that is making a small but extremely impactful change when it comes to both our professional and youth players. The experience that players have and the safety and comfort they feel when wearing an Orlando Pride crest is a critical area of focus for us."

Carter also addressed the move in a tweet, saying it was a "small change but important priority for us."

"Improving performance and setting an example regarding inclusivity and accessibility to keep women, girls, and menstruating non-binary and trans athletes in sport matters!" she wrote. "Thankful for the buy-in to make these changes! #PrideOrDie"

Team Choice OBGYN Dr. Christine Greves of Orlando Health Medical Group applauded the Pride on the "commendable move" that will "surely improve the level of comfort amongst its players."

Greves continued, "As a society we need to continue to work to normalize talking about the health and well-being pertaining to the female body and the period is a huge part of that. The more we do that, the more we'll be setting up our athletes for success both on and off the field."

The Orlando Pride will open their home season on April 2, welcoming Angel City FC to Exploria Stadium.

