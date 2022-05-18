Pitcher Matt Harvey Suspended 60 Games for Providing Drugs to Late Tyler Skaggs

The pitcher will be suspended without pay for his involvement in the distribution of banned substances, the MLB confirmed in a statement obtained by PEOPLE

Matt Harvey #32 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on August 4, 2021 in New York City.

Matt Harvey #32 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on August 4, 2021 in New York City.

The MLB is disciplining Matt Harvey for his involvement in distributing prohibited drugs to late player Tyler Skaggs.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the league confirmed that Baltimore Orioles minor league team pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games without pay.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has received a 60-game suspension without pay for participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," the league said in the statement.

"The start date of Harvey's 60-game suspension is retroactive to April 29, 2022," the statement said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, Harvey provided testimony in former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay's trial. Kay, 47, was found guilty on charges of distributing drugs that lead to the death of pitcher Skaggs. Kay's sentencing is scheduled for June.

"According to evidence presented at trial, Mr. Kay distributed the pills that killed Mr. Skaggs," a previous release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said. During the trial, Harvey admitted to providing Skaggs with drugs obtained from Kay, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Starting pitcher Matt Harvey #32 of the Baltimore Orioles throws to a Kansas City Royals batter at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 08, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Credit: Rob Carr/Getty

Skaggs — then a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels — was found dead at age 27 in a Dallas-area hotel room in July 2019. His cause of death was determined to be a mixture of "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents," according to a toxicology report and autopsy from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner previously obtained by PEOPLE.

PEOPLE reached out to a representative for the Orioles, who declined to comment on Harvey's suspension. A personal representative for Harvey has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In a statement to MLB.com, the Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said, "We support all aspects of MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and their ruling in this particular case. I am glad that Matt now has the opportunity to put this part of his past behind him and pursue another shot with our organization after serving his suspension."