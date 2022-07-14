Oregon Football Star Spencer Webb, 22, Dies in Rock Sliding Accident After Hitting His Head
Oregon football player Spencer Webb has died at age 22 following a rock sliding accident.
The standout tight end for the Ducks fell and hit his head near Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the university's Eugene, Oregon, campus, on Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning confirmed Webb's death on Twitter.
"So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" Lanning wrote Wednesday night.
Authorities responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive Webb, who had slipped and fallen approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.
RELATED: College Football Player Brexten Green, 20, Dies in Cliff-Diving Accident: 'Devastating Loss'
"There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental," the sheriff's office said in the post.
The accident took place on rock slides in the area, which are large slabs of rock that form natural water slides. The Triangle Lake water slides flow into small waterfalls and connect to a swimming hole, according to The Outbound, an outdoors website.
Friends and fans mourned Webb's death over social media late Wednesday.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Spence came to my office every day….. we talked about everything but football. I'm thankful for the time we had. I will miss you my friend," Kenny Farr, football equipment administrator for the University of Oregon Athletic Department, wrote on Twitter.
"Rest easy lil bro @spencer_webb_18. Great young man with a promising future gone too soon," San Francisco 49ers star Arik Armstead wrote.
Webb played 20 games over three seasons for the Ducks, catching 31 passes for 296 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was set to play a big role in Oregon's offense in the coming season, according to USA Today's Ducks Wire.