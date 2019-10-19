Video Shows Emotional Moment Oregon Football Coach Hugs Gun-Wielding Student After Disarming Weapon

Image zoom Keanon Lowe Oregon/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

New surveillance footage released by Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon, shows the moment football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a potential school shooter.

In the video, which was first obtained by KOIN 6 News, Lowe — who now works at Parkrose as the security guard as well as the head football and track and field coach — can be seen emerging from behind a wall while holding the student’s gun out of his reach.

After calming down the situation and handing the gun off to another teacher, Lowe then pulls the student, identified by KOIN 6 as 18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz, into an embrace. The two then share an emotional hug for an extended period of time, while Granados-Diaz appears to be crying.

According to KOIN 6, the former San Francisco 49ers offensive analyst had previously recounted the May incident during a press conference earlier this year.

“The door opens — I’m within arm’s length of the door, about three feet away from the door, and there’s a kid with a gun, a shotgun,” Lowe said, according to the outlet. “In a fraction of a second, I analyzed everything really fast. I saw the look in his face, look in his eyes, looked at the gun, realized it was a real gun and then my instincts just took over.”

“I lunged for the gun, put two hands on the gun. He had his two hands on the gun and obviously the kids are running out of the classroom and screaming,” Lowe continued. “I felt compassion for him; a lot of times, especially when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over.”

According to KOIN 6, Granados-Diaz pleaded guilty to gun charges earlier this month, and was given a 36-month probation sentence.

No one was hurt in the incident, USA Today reported at the time, and KOIN 6 reported that officials said Granados-Diaz never pointed the gun at anyone other than himself.

Lowe, who played football in college as a star wide receiver at the University of Oregon from 2011-14, went on to work as an offensive analyst for the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles before coming to work at Parkrose.

In May, the former college football star opened up on Twitter a day after his heroism.

“When I signed up to be a Security Guard, Football and Track & Field Coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in,” Lowe wrote. “I had no idea, that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students.”

“When confronted with the test the universe presented me with, I didn’t see any other choice but to act. Thank God, I passed. I’ve spent the last 24 hours being more appreciative of my family and realizing we have a serious problem,” he added.

Lowe concluded: “I’m blessed to be alive and extremely happy that the students are safe. I’m not sure what’s next, I haven’t had the time to really think about it. But I am sure I want to be a part of the solution to school gun violence. Thank you @PortlandPolice for your help #ParkroseHighSchool.”