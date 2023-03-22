Openly Gay NHL Prospect Luke Prokop Calls Out Lack of 'Inclusion' After Players Boycott Pride Night

The Nashville Predators player spoke out after an NHL goaltender refused to wear a pride jersey

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 01:39 PM
Luke Prokop #6 of the Seattle Thunderbirds skates during second period action against the Winnipeg ICE at Wayne Fleming Arena on January 11, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
Photo: Jonathan Kozub/Getty

Luke Prokop is calling out the lack of "inclusion" among NHL players after multiple have refused to take part in their teams' pride nights.

20-year-old Prokop, the first openly gay player with a contract under the NHL, penned a thoughtful message about players in the league who have opposed wearing pride jerseys or using rainbow stick tape during their teams' annual pride events.

"I share the disappointment in what feels like a step back for inclusion in the NHL," Prokop wrote and shared on Twitter.

The Nashville Predators prospect said the pride nights and jerseys "play an important role in promoting respect and inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community," and the lack of enthusiasm around the league is "disheartening."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

General view of the video board during Pride Night prior to the game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on January 27, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty

Prokop noted that "the focus" of the league's initiative to grow advocacy has "become about the players who aren't participating rather than the meaning of the night itself."

"Everyone is entitled to their own set of beliefs but I think it's important to recognize the difference between endorsing a community and respecting individuals within it," Prokop continued, adding that the pride nights "are an essential step" for the league.

The athlete said he "strongly" believes that the NHL can become "an environment where every player feels comfortable bringing their authentic selves to the game" if teams and players can "prioritize diversity and inclusion."

Prokop, who currently plays for the minor league team the Seattle Thunderbirds, said he hopes he can enter any future NHL locker rooms knowing he can "share all parts of" his identity with his teammates.

Ending his message, Prokop said "there's still progress to be made," adding that "hockey is for everyone," but he remains "optimistic" and is "committed to being a part of" the progress.

Luke Prokop #6 of the Seattle Thunderbirds skates during second. period action against the Winnipeg ICE at Wayne Fleming Arena on January 11, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Jonathan Kozub/Getty

Prokop's message comes just days after San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer refused to wear the team's pride jersey. Reimer, 35, cited his religious beliefs as the reason he wouldn't wear the jersey with his teammates during the Sharks pride celebration.

Reimer said he was "choosing not to endorse something that is counter to" his personal convictions, referencing the Bible in his statement.

Earlier this season, the Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov also refused to take part, citing his religion. The New York Rangers also canceled most of their planned Pride Night events that were scheduled for Jan. 27.

Prokop came out as gay in 2021, one year after being selected by the Nashville team in the 2020 NHL Draft. "While the past year and a half has been crazy, it has also given me the chance to find my true self," he said at the time. "I am no longer scared to hide who I am," he wrote in a statement shared on social media. "Today I am proud to publicly tell everyone that I am gay."

One year later, he reflected on the support he felt from friends and family. "A year ago today I took a leap of faith and came out to the world," Prokop tweeted in July and has since pinned to the top of his profile.

"I was astonished by the amount of support and positivity I received from the world. It's been one hell of a year with a ton of amazing memories, looking forward to living like this for the rest of my life."

Related Articles
Luke Prokop
Nashville Predators Prospect Luke Prokop Comes Out as Gay, Making NHL History: 'I Am Proud'
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center on January 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Flyers Defenseman Ivan Provorov Boycotts Team's Pride Night, Citing His Religion: 'I Respect Everyone'
Trea Turner #8 of Team USA throws to first in the eighth inning during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Semifinal game between Team Cuba and Team USA at loanDepot Park on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in Miami, Florida
All About Trea Turner, the Philadelphia Phillies Star Dominating the World Baseball Classic
Chicago White Sox outfielder Anderson Comas (17) at bat during an Instructional League game against the Oakland Athletics at Lew Wolff Training Complex on October 5, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona.
Chicago White Sox Prospect Anderson Comás Announces He Is Gay: 'Fight for Your Dreams'
Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews during a game against the Kings at the United Center.
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Taking Break from Hockey to Deal with Continued Long COVID Symptoms
Ryan Reynolds Minnesota Wild v New York Rangers, NHL Hockey game
Ryan Reynolds Gives New York Rangers Legend Henrik Lundqvist a Kiss on the Cheek
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Damar Hamlin's Recovery After Cardiac Arrest
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - JUNE 10: Jakub Jankto of Czech Republic poses during the official UEFA Euro 2020 media access day on June 10, 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
Czech Republic Soccer Player Jakub Jankto Comes Out as Gay: 'I No Longer Want to Hide'
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches in the ninth inning of an MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals on August 9, 2022 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
White Sox Player Liam Hendriks Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma: 'I Am Resolved to Embrace the Fight'
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Shares Gratitude in First Public Message Since Medical Emergency: 'Keep Praying for Me'
This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of when this image was taken Buffalo Bills 2022 Football Headshots, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Jun 2022
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement,' but Is 'Still Critically Ill'
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Miami.
Meyers Leonard, NBA Player Suspended 2 Years Ago for Antisemitic Slur, to Work Out for Lakers: Report
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: A patch in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin in Team's First Game Since Player's on-Field Medical Emergency
Bryan Ruby
Out Baseball Pro Responds After Several Tampa Bay Rays Players Refuse to Wear Pride Night Logos
Former Kentucky Player Isaac Humphries Comes Out as Gay in Emotional Video
Former Kentucky Player Isaac Humphries Comes Out as Gay in Emotional Video: 'I Just Want to Be Myself'
Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 2, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 13 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Kyrie Irving's Partnership with Nike Officially Terminated amid Antisemitism Controversy