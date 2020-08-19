One of the Men Who Was Convicted of Killing Michael Jordan's Dad Granted Parole

Larry Demery, one of the men convicted of murdering Michael Jordan's father, is set to be released from prison in three years.

Demery was approved for release on August 6, 2023, by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, pending his good behavior, WSOCTV reported. The commission did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Demery's parole was granted as part of the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP), "a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender," according to a letter obtained by WSOCTV.

Demery — who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery — was convicted along with Daniel Green in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of James Jordan, Sr., PEOPLE previously reported.

James Jordan Sr., the 56-year-old father of the NBA legend, was shot and killed while sleeping in his car at a highway rest stop in Robeson County, North Carolina in July 1993. His body was found 11 days later after being dumped off a bridge in South Carolina.

Green will not be eligible for parole until next year, WRAL.com reported.

"We were very close," the Chicago Bulls star said. "He constantly gave me advice. I remember in ninth grade I got suspended three times in one year, and my father pulled me aside that summer and said: 'Look, you don't look like you're heading in the right direction. You know, if you want to go about doing all this mischievous stuff, you can forget sports.'"

"That's all I needed to hear. From that point on, it was like tunnel vision and I never got in trouble from that point on," he added.

Michael, who was 30 at the time of James' death, also called his father the "voice of reason" who "always drove and challenged me" in the docuseries.

"One of the things that [my dad] always taught me is that you have to take a negative and turn it into a positive, so I started looking to the other side of it, and that helped me get through it," he said.

Michael told Oprah Winfrey in 1993 that he had no desire to know the reason his father was murdered.