Olympics Super-Fan Takes Photos with Games' Most Notable Athletes – but He's Still Got His Sights on Phelps

One Olympics super-fan made his dream of heading to Rio come true – and he has the selfies to prove it.

Brent Folan from Fort Worth, Texas, got into the Rio Olympics as a volunteer and has been racking up an envy-inducing number of selfies with the athletes.

“It does not seem like real life,” Folan told the Wall Street Journal. “It truly feels like a dream.”

Three years ago, Folan became determined to go to the Rio Olympics, WSJ reports. He wrote in an Instagram post that “after years of planning,” his dream of heading to the Games had finally come true.

From left: Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian and Brent Folan Source: Brent Folan/Instagram

The 25-year-old met his “first Olympian of the trip” before even leaving the U.S., according to WSJ. He posted an Instagram photo of himself (luggage in hand) posing with sprinter Allyson Felix at an airport.

Lady luck seemed to be on Folan’s side as he took to Rio. The Texan managed to score a selfie with the entire U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team – Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian (nicknamed the Final Five).

“I did a backflip after this photo was taken. Team USA Gymnastics!! Bring home the gold!!! #findRolanRio2016 @nbcolympics,” he captioned the Instagram picture.

He met American shooter Virginia Thrasher just minutes later – and got to hold the first gold metal of the Games.

He gushed about meeting volleyball stars Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross, writing in an Instagram post, “Perfect end to the day!!!!”

Folan has met swimmer Ryan Murphy, chomped down on swimmer Mitchell Larkin’s silver medal and had his ticket signed by tennis great Serena Williams.

“As a sports fan, I don’t think I’ll ever top this Olympics,” Folan said. “If they gave medals to fans, I think I would get gold for this performance.”

He may have met some of the world’s top athletes, but Folan’s Instagram page still lacks one famous face: Michael Phelps’.

Throughout the well-documented journey, Folan has given a slew of “Phelps

Updates” about his attempt to meet the most decorated Olympian of all time.

“So close to meeting him!!” he captioned an Instagram video of Phelps apparently sitting in what looked to be a vehicle behind him.

Folan didn’t seem to be backing down from his challenge on Thursday.

“Tonight’s the night I try to meet Phelps,” he told the WSJ.