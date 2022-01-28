20 Years of Adorable (and Questionable) Olympics Mascots
The life-size creatures are meant to give "concrete form to the Olympic spirit, spreading the values highlighted at each edition of the Games; promoting the history and culture of the host city; and giving the event a festive atmosphere," according to Olympics.com
Beijing, 2022
Meet Bing Dwen Dwen! The adorable mascot of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is a panda, the national animal of China. In Mandarin, his name in part means "ice" (Bing) and "robust and lively" (Dwen), according to Olympics.com.
The site reports that he wears a "shell" made to look like ice for the chilly Games; it's also representative of an astronaut's suit, "a tribute to embracing new technologies for a future with infinite possibilities."
Bing Dwen Dwen also sports a heart on his left palm, a sign of hospitality for those in attendance in Beijing. He was chosen from more than 5,800 design submissions, the creation of Cao Xue.
Tokyo, 2020/2021
More than 2,000 residents of Japan submitted ideas for the Summer Olympics mascot; primary school student got to vote for the winning design, according to Olympics.com.
Blue and white Miraitowa, the creation of Ryo Taniguchi, was meant to represent both the future and the past, with a name meaning future (mirai) and eternity (towa).
PyeongChang, 2018
Soohorang was a white tiger, Korea's guardian animal, per Olympics.com. He was meant to watch over the athletes and spectators of the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, giving them protection during their time there.
Rio, 2016
Rio's Summer Olympics mascot, Vinicius, was as colorful as the city he represented. A mix of Brazilian animals from real life and animation, he was designed by professionals at Birdo Produções and named after a vote by the Brazilian people, in tribute to poet and lyricist Vinicius de Moraes.
Sochi, 2014
Russia chose to have three mascots for its big Winter Games, a nod to the three places on the podium. The Hare, the Polar Bear and the Leopard (here with Today's Al Roker) were chosen from more than 24,000 submissions, with the public voting on their favorite three of 10 finalists on a February 2011 television special. Each was created by a different designer.
London, 2012
The London Summer Games mascot, Wenlock, was not exactly a favorite thanks to his lone eye, MIA mouth and unique shape. But he had a lot of symbolism: Olympics.com says the light on his head was inspired by the city's black cabs, his forehead reflected the Olympic stadium roof and his bracelets were the Games' iconic rings. And his name was derived from the host city of the Much Wenlock Games, said to be an inspiration for today's Olympics.
Vancouver, 2010
Coming through! When the Games went to Canada in 2010, Quatchi and Miga were along for the ride. The brown sasquatch and black-and-white sea bear were "inspired by the fauna and tales of the First Nations on the West Coast of Canada," per Olympics.com.
Like those before them, they were created by one of hudreds of design firms, Meomi, that were asked to pitch ideas.
Beijing, 2008
The last time the Games were in China, they actually had five mascots, for — you guessed it — the Olympics' iconic rings: Beibei, Jingjing, Huanhuan, Yingying, Nini.
Designed by artist Han Meilin, the five, known together as the Fuwa (a.k.a good luck dolls), boasted a lot of symbolism between their names and appearances, among them, bringing wishes to competitors. And according to Olympics.com, the crew even had their own cartoon series for a while.
Turin, 2006
Neve and Gliz, a snowball and ice cube, respectively, by Pedro Albuquerque, were made to represent the elements required for the games. Per Olympics.com, Neve was "linked to harmony and elegance of movement" with her rounded form, while Gliz's angular shape recalled "the power and strength of athletes."
Athens, 2004
Brother and sister Phevos and Athena were based on two gods of Olympus (Phevos is another word for Apollo). They were made to look like traditional terracotta dolls, daidala, from the 7th Century BC and dressed in orange for the sun and blue for the water, Olympics.com reports.
Unlike past contests that sought entries from within the host country, organizers asked designers worldwide to submit ideas for the Games' return to Greece. A Chicago-based creative, Spiros Gogos of Paragraph Design, won.
Salt Lake City, 2002
Schoolchildren suggested a list of names that ultimately ended with Powder, Coal and Copper, nods to Utah's resources. Powder, a hare, Copper, a coyote, and Coal, a bear, were meant to also embody the Olympic motto of "Citius, Altius, Fortius" (faster, higher, stronger), says Olympics.com, thanks to their own physical abilities of speed, strength and endurance. Additionally, they wore petroglyphs of themselves, a nod to their roots in Native cultures and storytelling. Landor and Publicis created the crew.
Sydney, 2000
The first mascots of the new century, platypus Syd, kookaburra Olly and echidna Millie, were named for the host city, the Olympics and the millennium. According to Olympics.com, designers were asked to stay away from better-known koalas and kangaroos when submitting ideas; still traditional Australian animals, the three winners, by Matthew Hatton, represented water, air and earth, as well.