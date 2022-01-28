20 Years of Adorable (and Questionable) Olympics Mascots

Meet Bing Dwen Dwen! The adorable mascot of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is a panda, the national animal of China. In Mandarin, his name in part means "ice" (Bing) and "robust and lively" (Dwen), according to Olympics.com.

The site reports that he wears a "shell" made to look like ice for the chilly Games; it's also representative of an astronaut's suit, "a tribute to embracing new technologies for a future with infinite possibilities."

Bing Dwen Dwen also sports a heart on his left palm, a sign of hospitality for those in attendance in Beijing. He was chosen from more than 5,800 design submissions, the creation of Cao Xue.