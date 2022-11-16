All the Details from Olympic Gold Medalist Tennis Player Monica Puig's Wedding in Puerto Rico

The Olympic gold medalist tennis player and her husband exchanged vows on November 11 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in Puig's native Puerto Rico

By Emily Strohm
Published on November 16, 2022 03:11 PM
Wedding Photos Monica Puig & Nathan Rakitt
Photo: Jordan Voth

Monica Puig and her husband Nathan Rakitt are still relishing in their wedding day!

The Olympic gold medalist tennis player and her husband exchanged vows on November 11 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in Puig's native Puerto Rico.

"Marrying Nathan means the world to me," Puig, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "He is my best friend and the person who I can always count on. He has stuck by my side during some of the most difficult moments of my life and has always given me the support I needed."

"With him, I have learned so much and I've grown to be more adventurous and courageous. He is my world," she says, adding: "Don't know what I would do without him!"

Wedding Photos Monica Puig & Nathan Rakitt
Jordan Voth

Puig says that marrying Rakitt felt like a dream.

"I have always imagined what it would be like to walk down and see my future husband waiting for me," she says. "Getting to that moment was even better than anything I've imagined."

For the big moment, Puig wore a dress by designer Harry Robles.

"For me it was super important to continue to embrace the island and I wanted someone from my island to make my dress," she says. "The inspiration was based off the ocean waves transitioning to the sand. The elements of the dress which is the beading to represent the seafoam and the fringe going in ombré from white to beige represents the transition of the crashing wave into the sand."

Wedding Photos Monica Puig & Nathan Rakitt
Jordan Voth

And the ceremony had nods to both of their backgrounds.

"My favorite part of the ceremony was smashing the glass after we were pronounced husband and wife," says Puig. "I'm Catholic and Nathan is Jewish, and we wanted to incorporate some traditions from both."

Following their oceanfront nuptials — where a surprise rainbow served as a backdrop — the couple's 150 guests headed to the reception where they dined on whole roasted pork, ceviche, coconut scallops and Beef Wellington.

Wedding Photos Monica Puig & Nathan Rakitt
Jordan Voth

The boho chic style reception, which was planned by Rosalina Torres, featured ivory tones, with orchids, garden roses, pampas and preserved flowers.

The signature cocktail was a champagne mojito, while dessert included cheese and guava, macaroons and a naked wedding cake.

Wedding Photos Monica Puig & Nathan Rakitt
Jordan Voth

For their first dance, the couple performed a choreographed number to "Ojitos Lindos" by Bad Bunny.

While guests danced the night away, they were joined by performers on stilts who were decked out in metallic attire and butterfly wings, and as a surprise, la Hora Loca was performed by a Puerto Rican Batucada.

Wedding Photos Monica Puig & Nathan Rakitt
Jordan Voth

For Puig and Rakitt, their wedding was a dream come true.

"Nathan and I actually met for the first time when we were 15 years old at a tennis academy in Atlanta, Georgia," says Puig. "We both played tennis growing up and he went on to play at Georgia Tech and I played pro. We lost touch for a long time and reconnected 2 years ago and it has been nothing short of amazing!"

Related Articles
Monica Puig and Nathan Rakitt
Olympic Gold Medal Tennis Player Monica Puig Marries Nathan Rakitt: 'The Beginning of Forever'
Tiffany and Michael Oher Wedding
Michael Oher, Who Inspired' The Blind Side', Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
DIANA & NICK, Man Who Lost Wife to Long Covid Marries Activist Who Helped Him Grieve in Stunning Sunset Wedding
Man Who Lost Wife to Long COVID Marries Activist Who Helped Him Grieve in Stunning Sunset Wedding
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'
Michael Hardy and Caleigh Ryan. Credit: Brooke Taelor
HARDY and Caleigh Ryan Are Married! All the Wedding Details — Including Tattoos and Beer Burros
NBA star Kelly Oubre Jr wedding photos exclusive
Kelly Oubre Jr. Is Married! Inside the NBA Star's Luxe Tropical Wedding to Wife Shylynn
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding: All the Details
Mary Lambert wedding. photo credit: Darling Photography.
Mary Lambert Is Married! 'Same Love' Singer and Wyatt Paige Hermansen Say 'I Do' in Rustic Ceremony
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
KENNY, MARI
Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin's Relationship Timeline
Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor Are Married: Inside Their Romantic Italian Destination Wedding
Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O'Connor Are Married: Inside Their Romantic Italian Destination Wedding
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Draymond Green's Wife? All About Hazel Renee
Jennifer Lopez Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses; On the JLO newsletter photos; On The JLo: Wedding Dress First Looks
See Jennifer Lopez's 3 'Dreamy' Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses for Georgia Ceremony to Ben Affleck
Bridget Moynahan attends HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Bridget Moynahan's Husband? All About Andrew Frankel
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens