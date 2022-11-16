All the Details from Olympic Gold Medalist Tennis Player Monica Puig's Wedding in Puerto Rico

Monica Puig and her husband Nathan Rakitt are still relishing in their wedding day!

The Olympic gold medalist tennis player and her husband exchanged vows on November 11 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel in Puig's native Puerto Rico.

"Marrying Nathan means the world to me," Puig, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "He is my best friend and the person who I can always count on. He has stuck by my side during some of the most difficult moments of my life and has always given me the support I needed."

"With him, I have learned so much and I've grown to be more adventurous and courageous. He is my world," she says, adding: "Don't know what I would do without him!"

Jordan Voth

Puig says that marrying Rakitt felt like a dream.

"I have always imagined what it would be like to walk down and see my future husband waiting for me," she says. "Getting to that moment was even better than anything I've imagined."

For the big moment, Puig wore a dress by designer Harry Robles.

"For me it was super important to continue to embrace the island and I wanted someone from my island to make my dress," she says. "The inspiration was based off the ocean waves transitioning to the sand. The elements of the dress which is the beading to represent the seafoam and the fringe going in ombré from white to beige represents the transition of the crashing wave into the sand."

Jordan Voth

And the ceremony had nods to both of their backgrounds.

"My favorite part of the ceremony was smashing the glass after we were pronounced husband and wife," says Puig. "I'm Catholic and Nathan is Jewish, and we wanted to incorporate some traditions from both."

Following their oceanfront nuptials — where a surprise rainbow served as a backdrop — the couple's 150 guests headed to the reception where they dined on whole roasted pork, ceviche, coconut scallops and Beef Wellington.

Jordan Voth

The boho chic style reception, which was planned by Rosalina Torres, featured ivory tones, with orchids, garden roses, pampas and preserved flowers.

The signature cocktail was a champagne mojito, while dessert included cheese and guava, macaroons and a naked wedding cake.

Jordan Voth

For their first dance, the couple performed a choreographed number to "Ojitos Lindos" by Bad Bunny.

While guests danced the night away, they were joined by performers on stilts who were decked out in metallic attire and butterfly wings, and as a surprise, la Hora Loca was performed by a Puerto Rican Batucada.

Jordan Voth

For Puig and Rakitt, their wedding was a dream come true.

"Nathan and I actually met for the first time when we were 15 years old at a tennis academy in Atlanta, Georgia," says Puig. "We both played tennis growing up and he went on to play at Georgia Tech and I played pro. We lost touch for a long time and reconnected 2 years ago and it has been nothing short of amazing!"