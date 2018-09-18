Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian Marries Hallie Ivester: 'Best Day of My Life'

Going for romance gold!

On Saturday, Olympian Nathan Adrian married his longtime love Hallie Ivester.

In a romantic outdoor ceremony, the couple said “I do” surrounded by their friends and family in Napa Valley, California.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist and his now-wife posted a number of stunning photographs from their special day captured by photographer Bre Hurston.

The swimmer, 29, captioned the images: “9/15/18 Best day of my life. I love you @halpal12”

In one image, the happy couple is seen walking down the rose petal-covered aisle after saying “I do,” while the second photo shows the pair holding hands during the scenic outdoor ceremony held at Beaulieu Garden.

RELATED ARTICLE: Inside Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid’s Lavish California Wedding: Every Detail from Their Big Day

For the last shot, Adrian shared a sweet moment between the newlyweds, as they lean on a white 1960’s Bentley — complete with a “Just Married” plate and flower decoration on the back of the car.

Ivester, who wore an elegant silk off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown for the celebration called the day a “dream” and “pure bliss.”

The couple, who share a mutual love for the water (Ivester was a former diver for Stanford University) has been together since 2013.

Adrian popped the question in May 2017. Following their engagement, Adrian announced the exciting news on Instagram.

“She’s all mine boys! Hands off!” the Olympic swimmer wrote. “Can’t wait to spend our lives together @halpal12”

According to his website, Adrian has competed in the last three Summer Olympic games in 2008, 2012, and 2016. Throughout his career, he has won five gold medals, one silver, and two bronzes.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Are Married

It was during the 2012 Olympics in London that Adrian earned his first-ever individual gold, after winning the 100-meter freestyle.

Adrian recently represented Team USA during the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo, Japan. The team finished with seven golds on the final night.

Adrian is also training for the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.