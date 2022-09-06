Olympic Sprinter Shavez Hart Dead at 29 After Shooting Outside Bahamas Nightclub

Hart was trying to break up a fight when one of the men shot him in the chest, according to reports

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 01:12 PM
havez Hart of the Bahamas (C) reacts after a false start in the Men's 100 metres heatson day four of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 8, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia.
Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart. Photo: Michael Dodge/Getty

Olympian Shavez Hart was shot and killed outside of a Bahamas nightclub over the weekend, TMZ Sports reported. He was 29 years old.

The shooting took place at roughly 2 a.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of a nightclub in Mount Hope, North Abaco, according to TMZ Sports. Police reported that Hart, a former sprinter for Texas A&M University, was shot in the chest while trying to break up a fight.

He was transported to the Marsh Harbor Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing as of Tuesday morning, but an arrest has been made in connection to the case, per TMZ Sports.

Antoine Adams of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Shavez Hart of Bahamas and Akani Simbine of South Africa compete in the Men's 100 metres heats during Day One of the 14th IAAF World Athletics Championships Moscow 2013 at Luzhniki Stadium on August 10, 2013 in Moscow, Russia.
Paul Gilham/Getty

The Bahamas Olympic Committee issued a statement following Hart's passing. "The Olympic family is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Shavez Hart, a proud native of Abaco. He was always very humble, yet proud and determined to offer the very best of himself for the sake of country."

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Philip Brave Davis, addressed the shooting on social media. "On behalf of my family and the people of The Bahamas, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Shavez Hart. As a country, we've been blessed to have had an amazing athlete carry our flag worldwide. Ann and I will keep the family of Shavez in our thoughts and prayers."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hart's friends and former coaches honored the Olympian after the news broke. His former coach at Texas A&M, Pat Henry, said he was heartbroken over the loss.

"This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man," Henry said in a statement. "Words can't describe the loss that the Aggie track and field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

"Waking up to absolutely devastating news that one of my former athletes Shavez Hart was shot and killed last night in the Bahamas," wrote his former South Plains College coach, Blaine Wiley. "I had the honor of coaching 'Sparkie' at South Plains College where he remains the school record holder and won many NJCAA championships. RIP."

World Athletic Center sprint coach Stuart McMillan called the tragedy "devastating."

Hart was an eight-time Bahamas national sprint champion, with four wins in both the 100 and 400 meters, and medals in various tournaments including the Pan-Am Under-2 Championships and CAC Championships. In 2016, Hart represented the Bahamas in Rio, Brazil, at the Olympic Games. Also that year, he won the silver medal at the World Indoor Championship in the 4x400 relay competition.

Related Articles
Deon Lendore
Deon Lendore, 3-Time Olympian and Texas A&M Track Coach, Dead at 29
Cedric McMillan
Cedric McMillan, Veteran and Former Bodybuilding Champion, Dead at 44: He Was 'Larger Than Life'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Aaron Lowe #2 of the Utah Utes looks on before their game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Seattle, Washington.
Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe, 21, Killed During House Party Shooting in Salt Lake City
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims
University of the Southwest
Members of College Golf Team Identified After Texas Crash Kills 9, Including 13-Year-Old Driver
28-time Olympic Medalist Swimmer Michael Phelps was among the advocates speaking at The Kennedy Forum National Summit On Mental Health Equity And Justice In Chicago at the Chicago Hilton and Tower Hotel on January 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois
'You Have to Share These Things': 15 Times Athletes Opened Up About Mental Health
Rosa Louise McCauley Parks (1913-2005), American Civil Rights activist. Booking photo taken at the time of her arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama, bus to a white passenger on 1 December 1955.
Rosa Parks, Carter G. Woodson & More Notable Black History Month Figures to Celebrate This Week
Kobe Bryant
From NBA Star to Devoted Family Man: Kobe Bryant's Life in Photos
Prince Charles And Lady Diana Spencer (later To Become Princess Diana) At Buckingham Palace On The Day Of Announcing Their Engagement
Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Relationship Timeline
Christy Turlington
See Them Go: Stars Who've Run the New York City Marathon
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
las-vegas-victims-2
Remembering the 59 Slain Victims of the Las Vegas Concert Massacre, 3 Years Later
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week