Spanish Olympic Skier Blanca Fernandez Ochoa, 56, Found Dead After Going Missing Last Month

Image zoom Blanca Fernández Ochoa Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Almost two weeks after her disappearance, the body of former Olympic skier Blanca Fernández Ochoa has been found. She was 56.

Spain’s National Police confirmed the news on Twitter and expressed their sympathy.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of #BlancaFernandezOchoa and a million thanks to all the volunteers who during these days have participated in the search work.”

Fernández Ochoa was discovered in a mountainous area near Cercedilla in Madrid, Spain, BBC and CNN International reported. At this time, her cause of death remains unknown.

The athlete was last seen on Aug. 23 in the Aravaca district on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain’s National Police said in a tweet. She was driving a black A-Class Mercedes.

On Sunday, police found her car and just three days later they located Fernández, according to CNN.

Image zoom Blanca Fernández Ochoa Gianni Ferrari/Getty Images

RELATED: Canadian Pro Skier Dave Treadway Dies After Falling into a Crevasse

Fernández Ochoa had ventured out into the hilly area to do some “trekking” — something her family says she did quite often, Hola! reported.

She told her daughter Olivia of her plans, according to the outlet, just before she set off.

Nuestro más sentido pésame a la familia y amigos de #BlancaFernandezOchoa y un millón de gracias a todos los voluntarios que durante estos días han participado en las labores de búsqueda. DEP pic.twitter.com/FR9UXFCzSn — Policía Nacional (@policia) September 4, 2019

🚩MÁXIMA DIFUSIÓN. Blanca Fernández Ochoa ha desaparecido en Aravaca #Madrid. Vista por última vez el 23/08/19, viaja en Mercedes clase A de color negro, 0213CKD. El coche lleva una camiseta con la bandera de Canadá en asiento conductor. Si tienes información: 📞608367251 /091 pic.twitter.com/TyvwnXRV8N — Policía Nacional (@policia) August 31, 2019

However, Fernández Ochoa’s loved ones grew worried when they didn’t hear from her later on in the day. After some time went by, they reported her missing to police, Hola! reported.

“I think she must have gone to the family’s favorite area,” Fernández Ochoa’s sister Dolores told reporters, Hola! and CBS Sports reported. “I am sure she decided to go there and something has happened to her. I can’t think of any other explanation.”

Image zoom Blanca Fernández Ochoa (R) Europa Press/Getty Images

Born in Madrid, Fernández Ochoa competed in four Winter Olympics from 1980 through 1992. In 1992 she became the first Spanish woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics. She took home bronze in the slalom in Albertville, France.

RELATED: Former Ski Champion, 36, Dies from Mosquito-Borne Illness While Traveling in Mexico

Her four siblings — Dolores Fernández Ochoa, Francisco Fernández Ochoa and Juan Manuel Fernández Ochoa were also skiers.

Francisco is the only Spaniard to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics. He died in 2006.