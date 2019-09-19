Beloved Canadian Olympic Skaters Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue Are Retiring

Image zoom Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty

Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue, beloved Canadian figure skaters who have been skating as a team since elementary school, announced their retirement on Tuesday.

In a video posted to both Virtue and Moir’s Twitter accounts, the pair skates around an empty rink while revealing their news and thanking fans for their support. The clip is intercut with footage of their figure skating competitions throughout the years.

“Hello everybody, it’s Tessa and Scott here,” Moir, 32, begins. “We have some news for everyone, for our fans and people who have supported us. It’s a little bit emotional so bear with us. We didn’t know how to tell you, but I guess the best way for us is just to go where we’re most comfortable.”

“This is home for us,” Virtue, 30, adds, gesturing to the rink.

“This is home,” Moir agrees. “We spent 22 years coasting around the outside of the rink. Hanging out together, making programs, trying to just soak up our sporting experience.”

“And, after 22 years it feels like the right time to step away from the sport,” Virtue says.

“This is so personal and emotional for both of us,” she continues. “We’re just so grateful. How lucky are we, really, that we’ve gotten to share all of this together and with all of you.”

“We just still can’t believe people care!” Moir adds. “People have showed up, they’ve supported us year after year over a 22-year career. We feel like the most fortunate kids in Canada still … It just feels for us like it’s the right time to say goodbye. But we’re still loving and enjoying the sport as much as we always have.”

“We’re in such good hands in Canada,” Virtue says. “The next generation of skaters is going to blaze new trails, break all of our records and we can’t wait to cheer them on!”

According to NBC Sports, Virtue and Moir are the most decorated Olympic skaters of all time.

The outlet reports that the pair teamed up in elementary school, and last competed in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, where they won the gold medal in the ice dance and the team event. According to NBC, the wins brought their total number of Olympic medals to five, including three golds, breaking the record for the most Olympic medals in the sport.

Though they’ve announced their retirement, the pair isn’t done skating just yet.

In their Twitter video, Virtue notes that the two will “pour [their] hearts and souls” into the upcoming Rock the Rink tour. The tour, which begins next month, will travel across Canada — and one stop in Cleveland, Ohio — featuring Virtue and Moir on the ice along with other celebrated figure skaters.

“We can’t wait to go coast to coast and celebrate this with all of you,” Virtue says.