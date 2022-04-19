Two months after winning a silver medal in Beijing, Chock tells PEOPLE, "It's so nice to be able to unwind and enjoy ourselves"

Olympic Couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates Recreate Their First Date: 'Where Our Love Story Began'

Fourteen years, seven combined Olympic appearances and a shared silver medal later, ice-dancing couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates took a break from the Stars on Ice national tour to recreate the moment where all began: their first date at Bahama Breeze.

Of course some things were very different. Some things, though, were almost exactly the same.

"It was very nostalgic," Bates, now 33, tells PEOPLE. "Madi even wore a black dress like she had back on our first date, and it brought back a lot of memories."

Then as now, the couple dined on a menu of jerk chicken pasta and coconut shrimp. Years later and Chock, 29, says she still remembers "Evan's charm and how thoughtful and chivalrous he was [at their first date]. He opened the car doors for me. He was so thoughtful at dinner."

As the story goes, Bates took Chock out for her 16th birthday back in Michigan, where they both grew up.

"It was really fun and he got me a hoodie, a zip-up hoodie from Pink, and it had turquoise letters," Chock has said. (And yes, she still has it.)

Though that date didn't immediately spark a romance, a few years later the two reconnected as skating partners, became friends and the rest, well, as they say…

"So many memories from that night honestly stick out, and being back here now kind of brings them all flooding back," Bates tells PEOPLE. "It's wonderful because it's a core memory for us in our relationship and it's special to get to relive it like this.

This time, though, they were old enough to indulge a little with a mixology course and a few cocktails.

Olympic skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates recreated their first date (at Bahama Breeze) while on tour with Stars on Ice From left: Madison Chock and Evan Bates | Credit: Lotus Eyes Photography

"It was really fun to revisit it so many years later and to look back on our journey," Bates says. "That was kind of where our love story began."

The pair dined out Monday night at a Bahama Breeze in Orlando, Florida, where they had stopped for a show for Stars on Ice, the annual tour that features the country's most prominent figure skaters.

It's been a bustling few months for both Chock and Bates, first preparing for the Beijing Winter Games in February and then savoring their second-place finish in the team event there and then going right back out on the ice.

Lately, though, they've had more downtime.

"It's been amazing to be able to enjoy our off-season and celebrate the end of a really intense and wonderful competitive season," Chock says. "With the Olympics and the World Championships being finished, it's so nice to be able to unwind and enjoy ourselves."

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of Team United States react after skating during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Beijing, China. Credit: Fred Lee/Getty

They previously told PEOPLE they weren't ready to retire ("We are still really passionate about skating; we still feel young and we still feel like there's room for improvement and growth," Bates said), but that once they did step away from the rink, it would be time for another milestone.

"When we do decide to retire, we will definitely be having a big celebration. And that will probably include a wedding," Chock told PEOPLE earlier this year.

As for that first-date recreation in Florida, she and Bates gush.