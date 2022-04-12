Olympic Sailor Eya Guezguez Dead at 17 After Boat Capsizes During Training, Twin Sister Survives
Eya Guezguez, a Tunisian sailor and one of the youngest athletes who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has died. She was 17.
Eya was sailing with her twin sister, Sarra – who competed alongside Eya in last year's delayed Summer Olympics – when their boat capsized due to strong winds, according to The Guardian.
The Tunisian Olympic Committee (CNOT) also confirmed the news in a Facebook post.
CNOT president Mehrez Boussayan told a local radio station the sisters' coach was alongside them in a speedboat at the time, according to BBC.
The outlet also said Eya and Sarra's coach reportedly managed to help Sarra get out of the tangled rigging before reaching Eya, and the coach had attempted CPR. Eya was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
"I am shocked by the news of sailor Eya Guezguez's death. She was an inspiring talent and role model for her athletes' generation," International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said in a statement on the Olympics website.
Added Bach: "Eya Guezguez's participation at Tokyo 2020 alongside her twin sister Sarra will continue to motivate girls everywhere. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and the Olympic community in Tunisia."
Eya and Sarra were just 16 years old when they competed in the Tokyo Games, finishing 21st in the 49er FX event. The sisters reportedly had their sights set on competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In July last year, Eya posted a picture of herself and Sarra sitting on the Olympic rings on the first day of the Summer Games, reflecting on achieving a lifelong dream at such a young age.
"Olympic rings... a dream that came true👌," she wrote.