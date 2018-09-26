Olympic U.S. Ice Hockey Champion Meghan Duggan Marries Canadian Rival Gillian Apps

Rivalry turned romance!

Over the weekend, U.S. Olympic ice hockey forward Meghan Duggan married longtime Canadian rival Gillian Apps.

The pair was married in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Pownal, Maine on Saturday, surrounded by family and friends including fellow Olympian bridesmaids Kacey Bellamy, Brianna Decker, and Erika Lawler.

Both athletes turned to Instagram to share photos of their special day with their fans.

Duggan posted several photos, including a black-and-white image taken during their first dance. The intimate moment between the women captured them smiling with their heads pressed against each other. She also included photos of the brides during their vows and after they said: “I do.”

Duggan captioned the romantic shots with: “The most incredible day of my entire life ❤️”

Similarly, Apps shared a photo of the women at their table during the ceremony smiling, as well as one with the entire wedding party. She wrote: “Nothing but smiles after this amazing weekend ❤️”

As captain, Duggan, 31, led her team to victory this past winter, defeating Canada 3-2 at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

With the win, the U.S. women’s ice hockey squad earned its first gold medal since the sport’s Olympic debut in 1998. In her tenure, she has also helped her team win two Olympic silver medals, seven world titles and six Four Nations Cups.

At the Games four years ago, in Sochi, Russia, the U.S. women lost 3-2 to Canada in overtime. That disappointment was turned into fuel, Duggan told PEOPLE.

“It’s no secret that we came up short of our ultimate goal,” she said prior to heading to Korea. “While it was both an incredible experience and really proud to be there, I think we said to a lot of people, ‘We don’t train that hard for second place.’ And that’s just our mentality — it’s gold or bust going into this one for us. We’re excited, we’re prepared. This is the group and it’s going to be an incredible journey.”

Meghan Duggan playing on Team USA Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Gillian Apps playing on Team Canada

On the other hand, Apps has played as a forward for Team Canada at three Olympic Winter Games, including Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014 — both of which were played against her now-wife.

She is a three-time Olympic Champion — helping her team win the gold medal in 2006, 2010, and 2014 — as well as a three-time World Champion.

The 34-year-old Brampton Thunder player also comes from a family of hockey players. Her grandfather is Hockey Hall of Famer Syl Apps, while her father, Syl Apps Jr. played for the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, and Pittsburgh Penguins.