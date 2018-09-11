Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Johnson Reveals He Recently Suffered a Stroke

Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson revealed he recently suffered a mini-stroke.

“Last week I rather surprisingly suffered what’s known as a Transient Ischemic Attack or mini stroke,” Johnson, 50, wrote on Twitter Saturday.

“The good news is I’m back at home with my family, cleared of any heart issues and have already made great progress on my road to a full recovery,” Johnson added.

According to the American Stroke Association, a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) is a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain.

While many, including Johnson, call it a mini-stroke, the ASA calls it a “major warning.” A person who suffers a TIA will most likely experience a full-blown stroke in the near future.

TIAs usually last less than five minutes and typically do not cause any permanent damage to the brain. However, they are still considered extremely dangerous.

Following his announcement, Johnson received an outpour of love from fans. “I’m sending the most focused and determined man I know loads of love and best wishes. You will be back on track in no time. Wishing you the speediest of full recoveries,” one user wrote.

“Thank God you’re ok,” a different fan tweeted.

Throughout his career, Johnson won four Olympic gold medals and eight World Championships.

Johnson won his first Olympic gold medal in 1992 with the U.S. men’s 4 x 400 meter relay team. He then went on to score an Olympic record in the 400 meters and a world record in the 200 meters in 1996, making him the first ever male athlete to win both events at the same Olympics.

In 2004, Johnson was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame. He retired in 2008