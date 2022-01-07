Skater Gracie Gold 'Overwhelmed' After Emotional Routine Returning from Depression Struggles

Gracie Gold was back on the ice at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after taking a hiatus from the sport to seek treatment for mental health issues and an eating disorder

Gracie Gold made an impressive return to the ice during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday.

Gold, 26, finished a nearly three-minute routine to "East of Eden" at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee, pulling in a score of 67.61, The Washington Post reports. Her performance comes after years of struggles for the Olympic bronze medalist, who has battled an eating disorder, depression and anxiety.

"I was just overwhelmed that I really did everything that you could want," she told the Post after her routine. Gold added, "I built a whole career of bombing shorts at nationals and not from a lack of training."

"To nail almost everything," she told the Post. "Not perfect-perfect, but what can you want?"

gracie gold Credit: Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gold's Thursday appearance was her eighth at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. She landed in sixth place Thursday, behind Isabeau Levito and Lindsay Thorngren, according to NBC Sports.

USA Today noted that Gold's routine marked the first time since 2014 that she competed at nationals in a short program free of mistakes.

"As far as I was concerned, every jump was going up, we were rotating and we were coming down as practiced," she told the outlet.

The Olympian admitted she "felt more tense than I wanted to," explaining, "I told myself, 'You've got to calm down. You are not doing this again. You're not doing another bad short at nationals.' I did not train double run-throughs at 26 to mess up another short, so to really feel my training kick in and to override those nerves with sheer will and training and to actually deliver..."

Gold, who won bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, entered treatment for her mental health in 2017, and later missed the Olympics in 2018.

"I don't think people realized how bad it was," she told PEOPLE in 2019 of her battle with depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. She added, "If I could help anyone, even one person in any way, then it's all worth it, right?"

After undergoing treatment, Gold resolved to return to skating with the help of a new coaching team. She told PEOPLE, "I think the biggest regret would be looking back and seeing all of the moments I didn't care about or cherish because I was focused on making money or losing weight."

The athlete added, "There's so much more to life."

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.