Olympic Boxer Ginny Fuchs Cleared After Testing Positive for Banned Substances Passed During Sex

Olympic boxer Ginny Fuchs has been cleared by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for two banned substances her boyfriend unknowingly passed to her during unprotected sex.

Fuchs, 32, will not face a period of ineligibility for testing positive, as an investigation determined she ingested the substances “without fault or negligence,” the USADA said in a news release.

“I am very relieved that the USADA understood how unique my case was in giving me a ‘no fault’ [ruling] that allows me to resume my career immediately,” Fuchs said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “I had no idea that I could become contaminated by way of intimate contact with another person. I want to thank USA Boxing for believing in me and supporting me throughout these past few difficult months.”

The athlete learned in March that she had tested positive for two banned substances following a urine sample, but initially had no idea how they had entered her body, USA Boxing said in a news release.

She soon learned that her boyfriend had purchased the substances and was taking them without her knowledge while they had unprotected sex.

The products containing the substances were analyzed at a laboratory “and corroborated the therapeutic doses used by Fuchs’ boyfriend,” the release said.

The USADA’s Science team consulted with outside experts and determined that sex could, indeed, be a source of transmission for the substances.

“We will continue to advocate for changes to the World Anti-Doping Code so that where there is no intent to cheat and no performance benefit, an athlete should not face any violation or unnecessary public attention,” USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said in a statement.

A flyweight, Fuchs is currently training to quality for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic. She recently served as captain of the U.S. Olympic team, according to the Associated Press.