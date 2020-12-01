Olympic Boxer Claressa Shields Signs Multi-Year MMA Deal: 'I Want to Test Myself'

Claressa Shields is taking her boxing skills to the mixed martial arts arena.

On Monday, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, 25, announced that she signed a multi-year deal with the MMA's Professional Fighters League (PFL).

"Can’t wait to make more history with @pflmma in MMA & @salita_promotions in Boxing! Thankful for all the support!" she shared on Instagram. "See you guys in the ring & the cage 2021!"

Shields will make her MMA debut in 2021, though she will only compete twice next year. She plans to officially join the traditional season format in 2022, ESPN reported.

"I wanted to test myself," Shields told ESPN. "I want to see if I can be a world champion in boxing and a world champion in MMA. That's something I want to test myself on. I'm not saying boxing is easy, but I've been on top of the world for almost 14 years now."

In preparation for her transition, the athlete said she has taken some jiu-jitsu classes and has trained with fellow Olympian, wrestler Adeline Gray.

"I can say, it's not as bad as I thought it would be," she said. "I thought I would absolutely hate it. I thought as soon as she grabbed my leg I would get frustrated and would try to bite her or something, but that hasn't happened."

Shields previously hinted at wanting to try MMA and assured fans that she plans to leave her mark on the sport.

"I was telling MMA fans, I'm not just a talker," she told ESPN. "I know that's what they are used to, all these clout chasers out there. I'm like, the real deal. Anything I say I can do, I put my best foot forward and I do it. I haven't lost a fight since I was 17 years old, and I'm 25. I had 77 wins as an amateur, one loss. I'm 10-0 as a pro."

"I'm not coming to MMA to lose. The next time they see me in the cage, I'm gonna have muscles coming out my damn neck training so hard to win," Shields added.

The boxer recently sat down with PEOPLE and opened up about her determination as an athlete. She admitted that she is "super proud" of the way she's been able to stay "disciplined enough to win" throughout her career.

"I feel like discipline is the hardest thing about boxing," she said. "It's not about the training, the fighting. It's about being disciplined when you're not inside the ring that I like to applaud myself on."