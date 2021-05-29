Olympic Athletes Will Be Required to Sign a Waiver About COVID-19 Risk Ahead of Tokyo Games

"This is really to provide transparency and ensure the informed consent from the Games participants," said IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad

Athletes looking to compete in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games later this year will have to sign a waiver and understand all risks related to COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Olympic athletes were told by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the waiver they are required to sign is "standard practice" for major sports events, according to the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The waiver, a copy of which was obtained by Yahoo Sports!, is similar to other waivers that were previously signed by participants at Olympics in years past. This time around, however, new language that protects the IOC and Olympic organizers specifically against results of the illness has been added.

"I agree that I participate in the Games at my own risk and own responsibility, including any impact on my participation to and/or performance in the Games, serious bodily injury or even death raised by the potential exposure to health hazards such as the transmission of COVID-19 and other infectious disease or extreme heat conditions while attending the Games," Section 4 of the waiver reads, per the publication.

A form from the 2016 Olympic Games, which was also obtained by Yahoo Sports!, did not mention disease or heat, the outlet added.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Tokyo Summer Olympics logo | Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty

In a virtual forum on Thursday, IOC President Anthony Bach spoke to athletes, where he acknowledged that the waiver "is a concern for a number of you," per the AP.

Bach then asked IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad to give those in attendance "an expert's answer," as he called it.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The waiver, Haddad then explained, is always included in the entry form that athletes must sign. She said it has now been "updated to include COVID-19 related consideration."

"This is really to provide transparency and ensure the informed consent from the games participants," she explained. "The entry forms are consistent with the standard practice of all other big event organizers. And the forms are within the framework of the law, if I may add."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Lochte Wants to 'Prove Everyone Wrong' by Competing in Olympics: Says He's 'Different' Now

The updated guidelines come about after the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced that American athletes are still able to go to the Games, despite recent travel advisories that suggested differently.

Previously, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new travel advisory for those planning trips to Japan ahead of the Olympics this summer. "Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan," the CDC advised Monday.

In response, the USOPC said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that it had "been made aware of the updated State Department advisory as it relates to Japan."

"We feel confident that the current mitigation practices in place for athletes and staff by both the USOPC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee, coupled with the testing before travel, on arrival in Japan, and during Games time, will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer," the organization added.

The Games are set to begin on July 23 despite resistance within Japan due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. The country just extended its state of emergency on May 14 after entering a third lockdown in April.