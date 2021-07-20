Olympic Athletes Share Their Pre-Competition Rituals and Superstitions

The 17-year-old won the women's 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo Olympics wearing the same goggles she wore as a child.

Prior to the event, former Olympic swimmer Jessica Hardy tweeted about Jacoby's pink goggles, which she gifted to the young swimmer years ago.

"Pink goggle watch!" Hardy wrote. "Help me cheer on Lydia Jacoby in tonight's 100 breaststroke final 7:17PM PST. Met this girl hosting a clinic at her home pool in Alaska 5 years ago & she's still racing in my goggles since. Go get em Lydia proud of you no matter what happens!"