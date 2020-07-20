Olympic Athletes Speak to 'Dramatic Emptiness' After Games in Weight of Gold Documentary Trailer

The film premieres on Wednesday, July 29 on HBO, and features star athletes like Michael Phelps and Shaun White speaking to their mental health battles following the Olympics

Some of the most famous faces in sports are shining a light on the dark side of the Olympic Games and the subsequent mental health struggles that often accompany competition in a new HBO documentary.

A trailer for The Weight of Gold premiered Monday and featured snippets from interviews with star athletes like Michael Phelps, Shaun White, Apolo Ohno, Bode Miller and Lolo Jones — all of whom spoke to the mental health battles they faced once they no longer had their sport to pour their focus into.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We’re just so lost. A good 80 percent, maybe more, go through some kind of post-Olympic depression," said Phelps, who also serves as the film’s narrator and one of its executive producers. “I thought of myself as just a swimmer and not a human being. That’s when I was like, ‘Why don’t I just end it all?’ ”

Though Phelps has been outspoken about his depression and mental health recovery in the past, other athletes shared similar struggles, like Olympic hurdler and bobsledder Jones.

RELATED VIDEO: Shawn Johnson Opens Up About Body Image Struggles, Drug Use and Going from '110 Lbs. to Pregnant'

“I’m giving my blood, sweat, and tears, and all I’m asking is that someone can help me get through this,” she said in the trailer.

The trailer included home video clips from the athlete’s childhoods, as well as photos and video from their most glorious moments in their respective sports, interspersed with voiceovers that spoke to the “dramatic emptiness” many felt afterward.

The Weight of Gold’s trailer description said its goal is to shine light on the mental health struggles faced by athletes — as well as the difficulties many encounter in finding support and resources — and spark a discussion.

The film, directed by Brett Rapkin, premieres on Wednesday, July 29 on HBO.