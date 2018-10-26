Olympic Athletes Queen Harrison and Will Claye Are Married Two Years After Epic Rio Proposal

Queen Harrison and Will Claye are at the starting line — of life!

The Olympic athletes said “I do” earlier this month after getting engaged during the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

American hurdler and sprinter Harrison, 30, and track and field athlete Claye, 27, celebrated with a traditional Sierra Leone engagement — honoring the latter’s heritage — on October 12, before walking down the aisle for a ceremony in Jamul, California, the following day, October 13.

The wedding ceremony and reception was held at Montaña Cielo, an overlook estate property in the hills of eastern San Diego county.

Harrison wore a Vera Wang lace gown with illusion sleeves from the designer’s 2018 White collection, paired with a Vera Wang veil. Her hair was styled by Shalonda Hunt of the Tressing Room. Harrison did her own makeup.

True Photography

True Photography

The wedding was officiated by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham.

“Although it sprinkled during the ceremony, it was perfect,” Harrison tells PEOPLE.

Back in August 2016, Claye won the silver medal in the triple jump in Rio, before promptly climbing into the stands and proposing to Harrison, Time reported.

“This morning when I woke up, I was like, ‘Today is going to be the best day of my life,’ ” Claye said at the time, according to Team USA’s website. ” ‘I’m going to go out there and do what I have to do on the track first, and then make her my fiancée after that.’ “

True Photography

And Claye said he didn’t let his mission distract him from the competition: “I was worried about what I had to do on the track. I knew she was there. And I knew that (ring) wasn’t going anywhere. I was hoping nobody proposed to her first before I did.”

The couple had been together for four years at the time of the engagement. Said Claye, “She’s so special to me. She pushes me in so many ways. She’s helped me grow into the man that I am today.”

Claye is a three-time Olympic medalist. Harrison competed in the 2008 Olympic games in Beijing.