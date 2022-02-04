Breakfast of Champions! Legendary Olympians Who've Been Honored on Wheaties Boxes

Decades after winning two gold medals in both the 1984 and 1988 Games, the diving legend got his Wheaties debut in 2020.

"It took over 30 years, but it finally happened – better late than never!" Louganis told PEOPLE at the time. "It is so iconic and the honor actually means more today than it would have back then. I feel like I am embraced as a whole person, and not just for my athletics."