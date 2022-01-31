26 Times Olympians Forgot That Their Medals Were Not Edible

For these elite athletes, victory was so close they could taste it — literally 

By Andrea Wurzburger January 31, 2022 08:00 AM

1 of 26

Simone Biles

Credit: Alex Livesey/Getty

got her first taste of gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and it must've been sweet — she ended up taking home four gold medals, setting an American record for most gold medals in women's gymnastics at a single Olympic Games. 

2 of 26

Usain Bolt

Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

is an eight-time gold medalist, so you could say that medals are his favorite snack. 

3 of 26

Kevin Durant

Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

didn't look too sure watching his teammate LeBron James taking a bite out of his medal in 2012. 

4 of 26

Kevin Durant

Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

But by the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Durant snacked on his gold medal like a old pro. 

5 of 26

Jeff Henderson

Credit: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty

must have thought that when they said his medal was "24-carat gold," they meant "carrot." 

6 of 26

The Fierce Five

Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty

decided to nibble on their gold medals at the 2012 Olympics — though teammate Kyla Ross (left) looks a little unsure of their choice of snack. 

7 of 26

Diana Taurasi & Sue Bird

each took a bite after winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 

8 of 26

Xander Schauffele

Credit: Zheng Huansong/Xinhua via Getty

experienced sweet, sweet victory when he won gold in the the men's individual stroke play competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. 

9 of 26

Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Credit: INA FASSBENDER/AFP/Getty

needed a little snack after winning gold in the women's 400m event in 2020.

10 of 26

Aksel Lund Svindal

Credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty

of Norway must have been so excited to win gold for alpine skiing that he forgot his medal wasn't a convenient, protein-filled snack. 

11 of 26

Danny aus den Birken

Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty

of Germany took a bite of his silver medal at the 2018 Winter Games while his teammate looked on with a level of concern that we all share. 

12 of 26

Han Xiaopeng

Credit: JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT/AFP/Getty

of Team China really savored his victory at the 2006 Games. 

13 of 26

Gianni Romme, Rintje Ritsma & Bart Veldkamp

Credit: ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty

all tasted their medals while accepting the top prizes for men's 5,000m speedskating in 2006. 

14 of 26

Serena Williams

Credit: LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/GettyI

clearly likes the taste of gold — she has four Olympic gold medals to her name. 

15 of 26

Shani Davis

Credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty

munched on his gold medal with a big smile on his face at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

16 of 26

Naoko Takahashi

Credit: Mike Powell/Allsport

of Team Japan took a particularly dainty bite of her gold medal after winning the women's marathon in 2000. 

17 of 26

Kobe Bryant & Dwyane Wade

Credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty

took different approaches to chomping on their medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. 

18 of 26

Rafael Nadal

Credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty

celebrated his win at the 2008 Olympics by sinking his teeth into his medal like it was a Double Stuf Oreo. 

19 of 26

Elizabeth Manley

Credit: David Madison/Getty

looked determined to make a dent in her silver medal, which she earned at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary. 

20 of 26

James Cracknell

Credit: Sean Dempsey - PA Images/PA Images/Getty

let his son, Croyde, take a taste of one of his two gold medals — looks like he's ready for solid (like, rock solid) foods! 

21 of 26

Tom Daley

Credit: Clive Rose/Getty

won his first gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and swiftly made sure that it tasted the way he dreamed it would. 

22 of 26

Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, Jacquelyn Young & Stefanie Dolson

Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty

shared a snack as well as a victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games. 

23 of 26

A'ja Wilson

Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty

celebrated her team's gold medal win in women's basketball with a quick chomp of her trophy. 

24 of 26

Tessa Virtue & Scott Moir

Credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty

took different approaches to showing off their gold medals for figuring skating ice dance, which they won for Team Canada in 2018. 

25 of 26

Shaun White

Credit: Ian MacNicol/Getty

already knows the drill when it comes to everyone's favorite shiny, post-competition snack: he has three golds.

26 of 26

Olga Nikitina & Sofya Pozdnyakova

Credit: Sergei BobylevTASS/Getty

of the ROC know that sharing is caring! 

By Andrea Wurzburger