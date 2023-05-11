Olympian Tori Bowie's Funeral Set for Saturday in Mississippi, Family Announces

Bowie, who died last week at age 32, won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games, anchoring Team USA to a gold medal in the 100-meter relay

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on May 11, 2023 01:39 PM
Image
Photo: Yoan Valat/EPA

The family of Tori Bowie has announced funeral arrangements for the three-time Olympian.

Services for Bowie, whose full legal name was Frentorish "Tori" Bowie, will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Brandon, Mississippi, the Southern Miss Department of Athletics said in a statement.

Those who wish to offer Bowie's family any flowers, cards and tokens of support can do so at Dean's Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon, according to the announcement.

Bowie, a three-time Olympic sprint medalist, died at age 32, her management team announced last week.

"We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the company, Icon Management, tweeted.

Silver medallist USA's Tori Bowie celebrates after the Women's 100m Final during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 13, 2016.
Tori Bowie. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Jon Stuart, the track and field coach at Bowie's alma mater the University of Southern Mississippi, said, "I'm very saddened to hear of Tori's passing. She was such an iconic figure for our track and field program. I only wish comfort and peace for her family and friends."

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Bowie was found dead at her home by police after they were asked to check on her. They said there are no suspicions of foul play.

The department said that officers arrived at her home on Bowman Drive on Tuesday afternoon to "conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days."

United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, her management company and USA Track and Field said Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bowie was 32. She was found Tuesday in her Florida home. No cause of death was given.
Torie Bowie. Alastair Grant/AP Photo

After deputies entered the home, they discovered and identified Bowie, who was reportedly "found dead" at the residence, per the department's statement.

The department said there were "no signs of foul play," but that any additional information on Bowie's cause of death will "need to come from" the medical examiner's office.

"We have no additional information to release at this time," the department told PEOPLE.

Bowie helped the U.S. win gold in the 100-meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. She also won silver in the 100-meter sprint and bronze in the 200-meter at the 2016 Games.

At the IAAF World Championships the next year, Bowie won gold in the 100-meter race while also helping the U.S. retain gold in the 100-meter relay.

