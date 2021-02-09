Olympian Ted Ligety Announces Retirement from Alpine Skiing: 'It's Time to Be with My Family'

Ted Ligety, two-time Olympic gold medalist alpine skiier, is retiring from the sport at age 36.

On Tuesday, Ligety said in an Instagram post that he made the decision to retire to spend more time with his family, which includes wife Mia Poscoe, their 3-year-old son Jax and their 7-month-old twin boys Alec and Will.

"Next week the Cortina World Championship GS will be my last race," he began in his caption. "I've given everything I had to this sport and I am grateful for everything ski racing has given to me in return. I love this sport, and I've had so much fun racing World Cup for the last 17 years. I've achieved every childhood dream of winning Olympic gold medals, World Championships golds, and World Cups, but it's time to be with my family."

"I'm going to miss the thrill and competition, but equally the relationships I've made over the years, from my coaches, teammates, competitors, Alex; my tech, and other friends I've met along the way from the years of traveling," he continued.

Ligety went on to say that he's "excited for this next chapter with my wife and three boys." He added, "I am also looking forward to having more time to spend on my business @shredoptics … and figuring out what's next."

"Thank you to my partners, coaches, teammates, everyone who had a role in getting me to this point, and to everyone who has enjoyed watching," Ligety added. "It wouldn't have been possible without you."

Ligety won his first gold medal in the men's combined event at the 2006 Winter Olympics. Only 21 at the time, he became the first American man to win an Olympic gold medal in alpine skiing since Tommy Moe won the downhill at the 1994 Games.

He won his second gold medal in the giant slalom race at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. Ligety is the first male American ski racer to win two Olympic gold medals.

In 2016, Ligety's season came to an end when he underwent surgery after tearing his ACL while training. He returned for the following season but could not finish his last two giant slalom races due to back pain, which he later also underwent surgery for.

Ligety last competed with the U.S. Olympic team in the combined, Super G, giant slalom, and slalom races at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018, but had disappointing finishes.

The athlete has also won five world championships and has 25 total World Cup victories.