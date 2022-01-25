Olympian Sydney McLaughlin Reveals How She 'Knew' Fiancée Andre Levrone Jr. Was the One

"It was the first time I was in a relationship with a man who I felt could lead me in my faith to a place where I wanted to be," McLaughlin said

Sydney McLaughlin knew early on that she'd found her forever in fiancé Andre Levrone Jr.

For The Knot's special mental health issue's spring cover story, the Olympic hurdler revealed that after just a handful of conversations, it was clear to her that Levrone Jr. was the right guy for her.

"We both knew early on that we liked each other and what our intentions were. If I could say the one thing about our relationship, it's that it was always very intentional. Honestly, I knew the fourth day we ever talked," McLaughlin, 22, admitted.

The gold medalist and the former NFL wide receiver met through a mutual friend. She recalled to the outlet that Levrone Jr., 26, "slid into her DMs" and they became fast friends who bonded over bible study. The friendship evolved and it was the pair's strong sense of faith that she said solidified their relationship.

"A big part of meeting my fiancé had to do with the evolution of my faith, finding who I am in Christ and submitting all my plans to God. Not long after I did that, I met Andre," McLaughlin explained in the interview.

She added, "It was the first time I was in a relationship with a man who I felt could lead me in my faith to a place where I wanted to be."

As their relationship progressed, she said the couple had many conversations about marriage. "I even made a Pinterest board and added him!" McLaughlin revealed.

When she was celebrating her birthday with her girlfriends at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale in Arizona last year, she said she "was very suspicious that he was going to just pop in."

"I wasn't sure why. I walked out of my room just before dinner and there's a videographer. I paused and thought, 'what?' " she recounted, explaining that her friend convinced her it was for a birthday vlog.

"We get to the front desk of the hotel and I'm handed a card that says, 'I'm sorry I can't be there to celebrate with you but I have a surprise for you on the lawn.' I walk outside and there he was. I honestly don't remember what we talked about. I kept thinking, don't fall. Don't look ugly in these pictures. It was so sweet and very surreal," the Olympian recalled of the August 2021 proposal.

Although McLaughlin said she's in the "inspiration phase" of wedding planning, she does know that they "want something rustic and elegant, with lots of white and olive green," and an intimate celebration with their closest family and friends.

During the interview, McLaughlin also spoke about how she's also learning to prioritize and speak up about her mental health.

"I had a tendency to isolate myself and try and handle it on my own. I've been working on that, knowing I have an amazing group of people in my corner who love me and want to help me," she told The Knot.

She continued, "I'm starting to flex that muscle of vocalizing things and releasing them into the open so they can be addressed. I understand that there's people out there who can and will help you."