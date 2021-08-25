Olympian Sydney McLaughlin Is Engaged to Boyfriend Andre Levrone Jr.: 'You're the Perfect Man'

"With that being said, there is no one I'd rather lay down my life for," Sydney McLaughlin wrote in a letter addressed to her "future husband"

Congratulations are in order for Sydney McLaughlin!

The Olympic hurdler, 22, got engaged to boyfriend and former NFL star Andre Levrone Jr. during a romantic getaway to the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale in Arizona, the couple announced on Tuesday.

McLaughlin revealed her engagement by sharing photos from the sunset proposal alongside a letter addressed to her "future husband."

"Till this day I still can't comprehend how someone who posses everything I've prayed for, has finally come into my life," the athlete wrote on her Instagram. "Our growth together exceeds what the dates on a calendar show. I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith."

Describing Levrone Jr., 26, as a "the most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard working, protective, and genuine man I've ever met," McLaughlin said that his devotion to faith made it "so easy" for her to fall in love with him.

Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone Jr. Credit: Andre Levrone Jr./instagram

"I truly did not know the definition of love until I met you; a sacrificial choice to lay down your life for the well being of another," she continued. "With that being said, there is no one I'd rather lay down my life for."

"You're the perfect man to lead me, and I cannot wait to follow," McLaughlin added, signing the heartfelt note to her now-fiancé as "Your future wife."

Levrone Jr. — who previously played for Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens — also had nothing but loving words when announcing the engagement.

"May we never love one another cautiously, but instead always be eager to love one another extravagantly, in the manner that Christ loved the Church," he wrote on his Instagram.

The engagement news comes just three weeks after McLaughlin won gold in the women's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, smashing her own world record with a time of 51.46 seconds.

Sydney McLaughlin waves from the podium after winning the Women's 400 Meters Hurdles Final during day ten of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2021 Sydney McLaughlin | Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty

"Honestly, it's a dream come true — something I have truly dreamt about ever since I was a kid," McLaughlin told PEOPLE following the Summer Games.

"I think going in, I knew it was gonna be a very fast race. It was definitely a tough one, but my training had been in a place where I knew I was capable of going that fast," she shared. "It was really about executing and the confidence in myself to just go out there and do what I knew how to do."

Levrone Jr. raved about McLaughlin's accomplishments in a birthday tribute earlier this month, writing, "Yes, your 21st year of life brought you 2 Olympic Golds, 2 world records, & a host of other accolades. However, I had a front row seat to much more than just that. I witnessed reconciliation, restoration, & revival."