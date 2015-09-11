Olympian Suzy Favor Hamilton: What I Told My Daughter About My Time as a Las Vegas Escort

Track and field star Suzy Favor Hamilton says she and her daughter, Kylie, have talked about the sex scandal that threatened to destroy their family.

After Hamilton was outed as an escort in Las Vegas, she began the long, difficult process of making amends with her husband, Mark, and getting treatment for her bipolar disorder, which had gone undiagnosed and had contributed to her thrill-seeking behavior, the athlete says in her new memoir Fast Girl.

“My bipolar was driven toward sex. It could have been driven towards drugs and alcohol, or gambling. I found sex was the biggest high to fuel my mania, which is common with bipolar people,” Hamilton, now 47, tells PEOPLE.

In addition to consulting with a team of mental health professionals and finding the right medication, Hamilton’s recovery involved talking to her daughter about what had happened.

“She understands that her mom had sex with different people. I actually saw a therapist who specializes in talking to children about sex,” says the three-time Olympian.

“Mark and I wanted to be honest with Kylie. So we approached in a way that a 7-year-old could handle it. There were some things that we said, ‘That we’ll wait to discuss until you’re 10. You’re not quite ready for that.’ We didn’t want to lie to her. We didn’t want her eavesdropping on conversations and hearing little things. We didn’t want her friends to say, ‘I saw a picture of your mom almost naked on the Internet.’ Kids know a lot more than we give them credit for.”

Hamilton says Kylie, now 10, knows “more than 99 percent of adults about mental illness. She’s so educated about it. She understood that having an ill brain is like having cancer, but with a brain, you can’t see it,” she says.

The family now lives in Madison, Wisconsin, and Malibu, California, where Hamilton teaches yoga. The athlete says those communities have embraced them. “Not one child bullied Kylie or was mean to her. I was amazed that with her friends at school, their parents stepped up. It’s pretty remarkable and says a lot about the community of Madison.”

“Kylie is an exceptional daughter,” Hamilton adds. “There’s no lack of love from her to me. If you asked her, she’d say, ‘I love my mommy. My mommy’s the greatest.’ ”

For more on Suzy Favor Hamilton’s struggle with bipolar disorder, pick up a copy of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.