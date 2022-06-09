The 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist's memoir, One Jump at a Time, will be published by Harper on Nov. 22

Nathan Chen Revisits His Childhood and 2022 Olympic Gold Win in New Memoir, One Jump at a Time

Nathan Chen is jumping from Olympic ice to the page!

The three-time world champion figure skater is releasing a memoir, to be followed by a children's book, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

The Olympic gold medal winner's book, One Jump at a Time: My Story, will be published by Harper on Nov. 22, and HarperCollins Children's Books will release Chen's first picture book in February 2023.

"I am excited to tell my story in the pages of One Jump at a Time, which details my childhood on the ice, how I dreamed of one day winning Olympic Gold, and everything that happened along the way," the 22-year-old tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I can't wait for everyone to read it."

Chen caught the world's attention at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics — the same city that his parents emigrated from years ago — when he won a gold medal after a record-setting performance in the rink. But it was far from an easy journey.

Nathan Chen Chen in Beijing | Credit: Richard Heathcote/Getty

In his memoir, Chen details how his family helped him enter the elite world of figure skating after he began skating when he was only three years old. Chen also gives an inside look into the incredible demands of the sport and how he pushed forward after falling multiple times at the 2018 Games in South Korea.

"Nathan Chen is among the most humble warriors on ice," Harper SVP of Creative Development Lisa Sharkey, who acquired the book, says in a statement. "The so-called quad king has written a wonderful account of his life thus far, from his parents' immigrant story to his comeback from a devastating performance at the 2018 Olympics to glory in 2022."

"We could not be more thrilled to publish One Jump at a Time so fans can learn the nuance and emotional narrative beyond the headlines," she adds.

One Jump at a Time is co-written by TIME magazine writer Alice Park and features a foreword by designer Vera Wang.

Nathan Chen Credit: Harper Collins

Following Chen's historic Olympic win in February, he appeared on Today to talk about his hard-fought victory — and used the opportunity to thank his mother, Hetty Wang.

"Absolutely none of this would be at all remotely possible without her support," Chen said on the show. "Since day one, three years old, I stepped on the ice, and she's been by my side ever since."

"We didn't always have the funds to be able to support coaching," he continued. "So she was basically my coach throughout that whole period of time I was growing up, and along when I decided to move to California to work with my current coach, Rafael Arutunian. She drove me back and forth in our trusty little Prius, so a lot of miles put together and a lot of time put together, but this is a result of her."

Chen's picture book promises to be just as inspiring as his memoir. The book, which is still untitled, follows "a young boy who learns to find the joy in sports no matter the outcome," according to the press release.