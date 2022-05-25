The Olympic silver medalist tells PEOPLE that she previously thought she would be seen as “weak” if she discussed her anxiety publicly

Karen Chen's mental health journey has, at times, taken the enjoyment out of her successful sports career.

The 22-year-old Olympic figure skater recently spoke to PEOPLE, getting candid about her experience overcoming anxiety after previously being ashamed of her personal struggles with mental health.

"As I've gotten older, it's definitely become something that I have to battle," she tells PEOPLE. "When I was a lot younger, I genuinely looked forward to competitions; they excited me. However, the past handful of years, it's been a lot more challenging. I often struggled with nervousness and anxiety not just the day of competition, but a week prior."

Chen adds, "When I feel this way, it becomes hard to enjoy something that I actually really do enjoy, which is being on the ice and skating my heart out."

Sharing her experience with anxiety hasn't always been "easy" for Chen, recalling her hesitancy to discuss mental health because she saw it as a "sign of weakness."

"I remember being scared to open up about these vulnerable topics because I was afraid of people thinking I wasn't strong enough to handle pressure," she says.

"It has been hard. I always felt that athletes are viewed as being the strongest both physically and mentally. That idea has really made it hard for me to prioritize my mental health," Chen explains, adding that social media also provides "so much unnecessary and distracting noise" that can impact her mental wellness.

Olympian Karen Chen Says Mental Health Struggles Made Figure Skating 'Hard to Enjoy'.

Chen's perspective didn't change "until I realized how strong one had to be to be brave and open up about these topics." She adds, "I find it so interesting how mental and physical health are treated so differently."

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Finding The Edge: My Life on the Ice author is hosting an Emotional Fitness talk on June 1 at her alma mater, Connections Academy, where she'll share her personal journey with anxiety.

Looking up to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles — who famously spoke about her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Games — Chen says she's hoping her story will have a similar impact on others.

"I hope people will feel inspired and learn to open up about mental health more," she says. "Simone Biles is that inspiration for me and so I hope that if I can reach someone, even if it's just one person, it would mean the world to me."

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 06: Karen Chen of Team United States reacts during the Women Single Skating Short Program Team Event on day two of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China.

Despite her anxiety journey's impact, at times, on her athletic career, the Olympic silver medalist says the sport has "forced me to develop and adapt," noting the "resilience" skating has taught her over the years.

The figure skater tells PEOPLE that she's been able to improve by speaking to a therapist and sports psychologist who have taught her how to have those "truly challenging" conversations.

"With time and maturity, I've really learned that it's okay to talk to someone if I am struggling," she admits. For Chen, leaning on her mom Hsiu-Hui Tseng — who she calls her number one supporter — and friends helps her get through tough moments.