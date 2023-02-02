Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Celebrates That Her Brother Robert Quinn Is Headed to Super Bowl

The gold medalist's big brother, a defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be facing up against Kansas City for the big game Feb. 12

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 2, 2023 07:17 PM
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Team Puerto Rico celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's 100m Hurdles Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images); Robert Quinn #94 of the Chicago Bears looks on in the first half during the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Photo: Michael Steele/Getty; Steph Chambers/Getty

Track and field star Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and her brother, Philadelphia Eagle Robert Quinn, have something in common: They're both in pursuit of rings.

For Camacho-Quinn, that would be Olympic rings — she won a gold medal in 2020 Tokyo — and now, big brother Quinn is going after a Super Bowl ring when his team faces up against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona Feb. 12.

Camacho-Quinn, 26, clearly couldn't be prouder: She took to Twitter following the Eagles' domination of the NFC Championship game Jan. 29 to shout out her family's latest accomplishment.

"My parents witness me in the Olympics," she wrote. "And now my brother in the Super Bowl in a couple weeks!"

She added a cheeky "LFG!!!" as punctuation.

Fans flocked to offer up congratulations, with one begging "Can we get a #flyeaglesfly?"

Camacho-Quinn retweeted that, noting playfully, "This is the only time I'll do this."

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Robert Quinn #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to rush the passer around Dan Moore Jr. #65 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field on October 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty

Camacho-Quinn, whose first-place finish for the women's 100-meter hurdles in 2021 distinguished her as giving Puerto Rico its second-ever Olympic gold medal, has also been celebrated by her older sibling for doing the family proud.

"I talked to her 2x this morning. Still had the gold medal around her neck. I'm still in disbelief," Quinn, 32, told reporters in 2021, according to the Chicago Tribune. "That's my baby sister and she's an Olympian — I don't know man. I can brag about that."

Quinn's NFL team at the time, the Chicago Bears, also tweeted out their support of the Olympic champion's victory.

Quinn, who started out his NFL career with the St. Louis Rams, spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and the Bears before being traded to Philadelphia in 2022. He was placed on injured reserve in December but cleared to play last month.

His trip to State Farm Stadium next Sunday will mark the first Super Bowl in his pro career. The Eagles' last appearance in the Super Bowl was 2018, when they defeated the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time on Feb. 12.

