Laurie Hernandez's Girlfriend Charlotte Drury Reveals Year-Long Secret Crush on the Olympian

The couple celebrated their second anniversary this week

By Melissa Montoya
Published on December 7, 2022 07:26 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Clzj4fsOixP/ charlottedrury Verified Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person. Happy anniversary bug 🐛🤎 1d
Photo: Charlie Drury/Instagram

Even Olympians experience unrequited love.

In an Instagram post, Charlotte Drury said she pined for her now-girlfriend Laurie Hernandez for a whole year before the two became a couple.

Drury, 26, celebrated their two-year anniversary with a sweet message for the 22-year-old Olympic gymnast on Tuesday.

"Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person," Drury, a trampoline gymnast, wrote alongside a slideshow of some mirror selfies of the two embracing.

"Happy anniversary bug 🐛🤎"

On Monday, Hernandez confirmed to her fans that the two were dating with her own post on the social media network.

"2 whole years! can u believe it!!," the gold medal-winning gymnast wrote.

Hernandez hinted at her relationship in October when she told PEOPLE she was "taken" by a photographer without dropping any names.

Drury announced on Instagram on August that she joined the International Center of Photography in New York City to study documentary and visual journalism for a year.

RELATED VIDEO: Olympian Laurie Hernandez Says People Still Call Her 'The Human Emoji': 'That's Still Here?'

"So proud of you!!!" Hernandez responded in the comments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Drury made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 soon after a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis. She was named a women's trampoline alternative.

Related Articles
Laurie Hernandez Announces She's Dating Fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury with Sweet 2-Year Anniversary Post Tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/ClzLfBQOv2i/ Secondary: https://www.instagram.com/p/ClSdGOIOq2N/
Laurie Hernandez Confirms She's Dating Fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury with Sweet Anniversary Post
Laurie Hernandez and Charlotte Drury
See All the Sweet Photos of Laurie Hernandez and Her Girlfriend, Charlotte Drury
gymnast Laurie Hernandez about her grandmother who had Alzheimer's
Olympian Laurie Hernandez Wishes She 'Had More Time' with Grandmother with Alzheimer's
Gold medalists team USA pose during the awarding ceremony of the women's team event at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 1, 2022.
Team USA Gymnastics Qualifies for Paris 2024 with Win at World Championships: 'Just the Beginning'
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens
Build Series Presents Laurie Hernandez Discussing "I Got This: To Gold And Beyond"
Laurie Hernandez Shares Video of Exciting Moment She Learned About Her NYU Tisch Acceptance
Haleigh Washington and Jordyn Poulter - gold metal
California Accountant Finds U.S. Olympian's Missing Tokyo Gold Medal in a McDonald's Trash Bag
Aly Raisman; Simone Biles; Laurie Hernandez
Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and More Gymnasts React to Simone Biles Bowing Out of Team Final
Simone Biles
Simone Biles' Cutest Snaps with Fiancé Jonathan Owens
Shawn Johnson gymnastics - daughter
Shawn Johnson East Takes Daughter Drew, 2, to Meet Her Olympic Gymnastics Coach: 'Beyond Special'
simone biles and jonathan owens
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Relationship Timeline
Women's Team Final
Simone Biles Thanks Her Teammates Who 'Stepped Up When I Couldn't' After Her Withdrawal
Suni Lee
Sunisa Lee 'Didn't Even Think' She Could Win Gold in Gymnastics All-Around: 'It Was So Emotional'
Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles Says Her Engagement Ring 'Beats a Gold Medal': 'My Most Prized Possession'
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Suddenly Exits Women's Team Event but Says She's 'OK' and May Be Back for Other Finals
Simone Biles, naomi osaka
Simone Biles Shares Support for Naomi Osaka as Both Speak Out on Mental Health Struggles at Olympics