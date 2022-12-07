Laurie Hernandez's Girlfriend Charlotte Drury Reveals Year-Long Secret Crush on the Olympian

Even Olympians experience unrequited love.

In an Instagram post, Charlotte Drury said she pined for her now-girlfriend Laurie Hernandez for a whole year before the two became a couple.

Drury, 26, celebrated their two-year anniversary with a sweet message for the 22-year-old Olympic gymnast on Tuesday.

"Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person," Drury, a trampoline gymnast, wrote alongside a slideshow of some mirror selfies of the two embracing.

"Happy anniversary bug 🐛🤎"

On Monday, Hernandez confirmed to her fans that the two were dating with her own post on the social media network.

"2 whole years! can u believe it!!," the gold medal-winning gymnast wrote.

Hernandez hinted at her relationship in October when she told PEOPLE she was "taken" by a photographer without dropping any names.

Drury announced on Instagram on August that she joined the International Center of Photography in New York City to study documentary and visual journalism for a year.

"So proud of you!!!" Hernandez responded in the comments.

Drury made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 soon after a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis. She was named a women's trampoline alternative.