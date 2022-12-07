Entertainment Sports Laurie Hernandez's Girlfriend Charlotte Drury Reveals Year-Long Secret Crush on the Olympian The couple celebrated their second anniversary this week By Melissa Montoya Published on December 7, 2022 07:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Charlie Drury/Instagram Even Olympians experience unrequited love. In an Instagram post, Charlotte Drury said she pined for her now-girlfriend Laurie Hernandez for a whole year before the two became a couple. Drury, 26, celebrated their two-year anniversary with a sweet message for the 22-year-old Olympic gymnast on Tuesday. "Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person," Drury, a trampoline gymnast, wrote alongside a slideshow of some mirror selfies of the two embracing. "Happy anniversary bug 🐛🤎" Laurie Hernandez Confirms She's Dating Fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury with Sweet Anniversary Post On Monday, Hernandez confirmed to her fans that the two were dating with her own post on the social media network. "2 whole years! can u believe it!!," the gold medal-winning gymnast wrote. Hernandez hinted at her relationship in October when she told PEOPLE she was "taken" by a photographer without dropping any names. Trampoline Gymnast Charlotte Drury Details Journey to the Olympic Games After Diabetes Diagnosis Drury announced on Instagram on August that she joined the International Center of Photography in New York City to study documentary and visual journalism for a year. RELATED VIDEO: Olympian Laurie Hernandez Says People Still Call Her 'The Human Emoji': 'That's Still Here?' "So proud of you!!!" Hernandez responded in the comments. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Drury made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 soon after a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis. She was named a women's trampoline alternative.