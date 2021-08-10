"We've lost a sister, a friend, and a fighter who lost that will of fight inside of her," Eric Murray said Tuesday

Olympian Eric Murray ​​Who Was with Olivia Podmore Shortly Before Her Death Pays Tribute to Cyclist

Former New Zealand cyclist Olivia Podmore is being remembered by her friend and fellow Olympian, rower Eric Murray.

Murray, 39, called Podmore's death a "shock and a tragedy" while speaking with reporters on behalf of her family on Tuesday, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Murray said that he was with Podmore, 24, just hours before her death. Her official cause of death has not yet been released but Murray said he wished the sports star had opened up about her struggles.

"I was with her this time yesterday and I wish she had said something," he said. "If you had seen Olivia in the last 72 hours, you wouldn't have thought what's happened [would happen]."

Olivia Podmore Olivia Podmore | Credit: Dianne Manson/Getty

"We've lost a sister, a friend, and a fighter who lost that will of fight inside of her," he continued, adding that her death "reverberates" throughout the entire New Zealand sporting community.

On Monday, Podmore's brother announced her death on social media.

"Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore," he wrote. "Forever in our hearts. love you more than anything."

While she did not compete in this year's Summer Games in Tokyo, Podmore represented New Zealand at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"The New Zealand Olympic Committee is deeply saddened by the loss of Olympian #1333 and Cyclist Olivia Podmore," the committee said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and others in the NZ community who are grieving this loss."

The committee added that it is "providing wellbeing support for members of her team and the wider team as we return home from Tokyo."

In his address to media Tuesday, Murray said that Podmore "was loved and will be sorely missed. With Olivia's final words, she left us a message. A message that we wish will never have to be read again by anyone else."

Shortly before her death, Podmore had shared an Instagram post addressing pressures and struggles athletes face.

Noting the prioritization of mental health by Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles, Murray added, "We're seeing locally and around the world the implications of mental health in sport."

Murray shared an Instagram post on Monday that included information for New Zealnad's Lifeline helpline.

"Today I lost a friend… We saw her drive away and were the last to see her alive… I didn't see the signs because they are not visible from the outside… please seek help! talk to me!" the athlete wrote in the caption. "DM me if this feels like you reading this post… ANYONE!.. YES, that means YOU 👈🏼There are soooo many people that love you and there is help! 💔"