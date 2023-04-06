Olympian Des Linden Reveals Difficult Thyroid Condition Nearly Kept Her from 2018 Boston Marathon Win

Linden tells PEOPLE that she struggled with the idea of having to take thyroid medication after watching other runners “abuse” it

By
Julie Mazziotta
J.Mazziotta2334
Julie Mazziotta

Julie Mazziotta is the Sports Editor at PEOPLE, covering everything from the NFL to tennis to Simone Biles and Tom Brady. She was previously an Associate Editor for the Health vertical for six years, and prior to joining PEOPLE worked at Health Magazine. When not covering professional athletes, Julie spends her time as a (very) amateur athlete, training for marathons, long bike trips and hikes.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 11:13 AM
Des Linden
Des Linden. Photo: RYAN MCBRIDE/AFP via Getty Images

In 2018, Des Linden's dream of winning the Boston Marathon finally came true. It was an incredible moment for the distance runner, a two-time Olympian who had tried for years to take that top podium spot and had missed it by just two seconds in 2011. But Linden's big moment nearly didn't happen, she reveals in her new memoir.

In Choosing to Run, released Tuesday, Linden, 39, details how in the summer of 2017, she was diagnosed with a thyroid condition after struggling for months with intense exhaustion that made running nearly impossible.

Linden had difficulty accepting her diagnosis at first because it meant she would have to go on a synthetic thyroid hormone medication — something she had watched other athletes in the sports abuse to try and gain an advantage. As one of the most vocal people in running calling out doping, Linden at first questioned if she was a hypocrite for needing the medication.

Learning she would need it "was an educational experience for me," Linden tells PEOPLE. "Frankly, I was on the other side of it for a long time where I was like, 'Well, yeah, they're probably on thyroid medicine,' or whatever."

Des Linden
Penguin Random House

Even sharing her condition now in her memoir weighs on Linden, but she says that she's "comfortable with it."

"I think it's a part of the story, and I think it's a really tricky space where there's probably people who need medications, or have real conditions that are put in this uncomfortable spot where there're also medications that are abused, and the outside world just goes, 'Oh, they're all wrong,' " she says. "And so trying to distinguish between the necessary use and the difference between that and abuse is important for me to talk about."

Linden started on the medication soon after her diagnosis, but it took months for her body to regulate back to where she felt like her former runner self again. In the days leading up to the 2018 Boston Marathon, Linden worried that racing would set her body too far back as she continued to recover.

But the miserable conditions that day — heavy rain and temperatures in the 30s — were in her favor. It would force everyone to run slower, and Linden could capitalize on her deep knowledge of the Boston course to know when to push for the lead. On the bus out to the start line, Linden's trusted chiropractor gave her the "green light" to go ahead and try.

Des Linden
Des Linden. Nils Ericson

"It came down to sitting on the bus with him and being like, 'Okay, this weather could make it feasible, and you're not going to beat your body up as bad as you would if you tried to go run 2:25,' " she says.

And the day ended up going better than she imagined — Linden pushed through the nor'easter, past runners expected to win that day, to be crowned the 2018 Boston Marathon champion, the pinnacle of her career so far.

Des Linden
Des Linden. CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Now, five years later, Linden has figured out how to manage her thyroid condition — "it's in a good spot now," she says — and is readying for the 2023 Boston start line.

"The field's just phenomenal, so it'll be a historic race, for sure," she says. "And when you have really great people that are supposed to beat you, it's fun to be a disruptor and see how many you can take out and move up the charts when it gets hard, because they're not as experienced with the course."

RELATED VIDEO: Danica Patrick Says Running the Boston Marathon Is 'Only Bucket List Item I Have' — How She Prepared

And as she nears 40 years old, Linden is starting to look toward other big goals on her list.

"I feel really content with what I've accomplished and what I've done," she says. "So I think [the goal] is having fun and enjoying it, and just seeing how high I can place in these races. When I do turn 40, that opens up a whole different book in terms of master's records, so that might be something that I'm interested in for a bit. And then there's a few bucket list things that are just different distances and terrains, like UTMB, or Comrades, or something like that. So that's still out there for me. A little bit of dangling carrot."

Related Articles
2019 TCS NYC Marathon (NYCM) Week: Race Day. Tiki Barber at the finish line.
Tiki Barber Is Running 'Meaningful' Miles with Team For Kids As They Celebrate Raising $100M
Kara Goucher rollout
Olympic Runner Kara Goucher on Sex Abuse Allegations Against Coach: 'I Want My Voice to Be Heard'
Diplo finishes the Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Diplo Runs the L.A. Marathon in Under 4 Hours: 'All That Matters Is That I Can Beat Oprah'
Kara Goucher rollout
Olympian Kara Goucher Publishes Daring New Memoir, Detailing Sexual Abuse at the Hands of Her Coach
Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes seen running the NYC Marathon Pictured: Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes Ref: SPL5531264 190323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run N.Y.C. Half Marathon Together
Team Ridgeway
Father Pushes Non-Verbal Daughter, 24, in Wheelchair for 10 Half Marathons: 'She's Got So Much Joy'
Molly Huddle runs to victory in the final of the 10,00 meter during the 2019 USATF Outdoor Championships at Drake Stadium on July 25, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Olympian Molly Huddle on Continuing Her 'Postpartum Comeback' with the NYC Half: 'I Feel Fresh'
Athleta Partners with 11 Elite Athletes to Continue its Mission of Empowering Women and Girls
Allyson Felix Doesn't 'Feel the Itch' to Go Back to Running: 'I'm Where I'm Supposed to Be'
Stephanie Bruce (USA) places 10th in 2:32:28 in the women's race in the London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Stephanie Bruce Set to End Her Running Career at the New York City Marathon — Maybe: 'To Be Determined'
Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes 1st place, and beats the victory record (83) in alpine ski word cup of Lindsey Vonnduring the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Kronplatz, Italy.
Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Breaks Former Teammate Lindsey Vonn's World Cup Wins Record
Matthew Stafford, Kelly Stafford attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? All About Kelly Stafford
Keira D'Amato of Team United States reacts as she crosses the finish line of the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
How Keira D'Amato Went from 'Hobby Jogger' Life to Breaking the American Marathon Record
Garmin Forerunner 255 Review
An Honest Review of the Garmin Forerunner 255 Fitness Watch
Jacky Hunt-Broersma sets record for 104 marathons in 104 days
Amputee Jacky Hunt-Broersma on Completing 104 Marathons in 104 Consecutive Days: 'Why Can't I?'
Kristen Hollinghaus Seninger, TikToker Walks a Full Marathon on Her Under-Desk Treadmill
California Woman Walks a Marathon Using Under-Desk Treadmill in Viral TikTok
25 September 2022, Berlin: Athletics: Marathon, Decision(s) Marathon. Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line first at the BMW Berlin Marathon after 2:01:09 hours and thus a world record. On the left is Franziska Giffey (SPD), Berlin's governing mayor.
Eliud Kipchoge Shatters His Own World Record to Win the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:09