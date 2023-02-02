Olympian Ashley Cain-Gribble Ice Skates in the Streets of Texas During Historic Freeze: Watch

It's not every day an Olympic skater pirouettes in the street, but that's exactly what Ashley Cain-Gribble was doing one night during this week's historic freeze in Texas.

The skater — who, along with partner Timothy LeDuc, won two pairs national championships and placed eighth at the 2022 Beijing Olympics — took advantage of the ice right outside her front door.

On Wednesday, Cain-Gribble posted a video of herself skating in the street at night. Dressed in all black except for her fluffy white earmuffs, the 27-year-old glided and twirled around before skating up to the camera and waving with both hands.

"Late night skate during this freeze," she wrote alongside the video, which featured Jubël's song "Dancing in the Moonlight (feat. NEIMY)" in the background.

Cain-Gribble and LeDuc, 32, announced their retirement in June 2022 after placing eighth at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

"Thank you so much for all of your love and all of your support, you guys are just really amazing," LeDuc said in a video posted on Cain-Gribble's Instagram last year after their retirement announcement.

"We're moving on with the competitive side of our skating. We've had a really awesome six years," LeDuc continued while Cain-Gribble said, "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years by your side."

The two said they were going to start coaching, with Cain-Gribble also adding that she'd be touring in ice shows as well.

The massive winter storm that affected several states across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after causing widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways that have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people.

From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week.

On Wednesday, as authorities cautioned against driving due to slick roads in North Texas, hundreds of miles south, an even icier wintry mix coated power lines and resulted in outages in Austin and the Hill Country, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

By Thursday morning, an estimated 171,000 Austin Energy customers were still without power, as ice up to three-quarters of an inch accumulated on power lines and snapped tree branches, per the newspaper. About 400,000 across the state were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

The storm is predicted to wrap up by the end of Thursday.