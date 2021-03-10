"Just knowing that this is the biggest stage for sports period, and knowing that people are going to be watching at home on TVs, is enough I think for the athletes," the swimmer tells PEOPLE

Olivia Smoliga Says Fans Watching from Home Will Be 'Enough' at Likely International Fan-Free Olympics

Olivia Smoliga is going for the gold at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games — with or without fans cheering her on in the stands.

While chatting with PEOPLE about the upcoming sporting event and what it could look like amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 26-year-old swimmer spoke candidly about the likelihood that overseas fans will not be allowed to attend.

Recalling several meets that she took part in over the past year that did not allow crowds, including one in San Antonio, Texas, and another in Budapest, Hungary, Smoliga tells PEOPLE, "We didn't have fans there either, and yet we still hyped each other up."

"Records were broken, people were going fast and having a really good time. I think that's just a testament to how much racing, or competing in general across any sport, how much it means to the athlete," she continues. "And even if there aren't fans, you're still are going to do what you love to do because training is all that you put together just so you can compete."

Earlier this month, Japanese outlet Mainichi reported that officials are moving toward a decision about spectators attending the Olympic Games — namely fans traveling from abroad. The International Olympic Committee confirmed to PEOPLE that the decision on international spectators will be made before the end of the month.

Smoliga, who is hoping to secure her spot in the Tokyo Games at the Olympic swimming trials in June, is "very excited" for the opportunity regardless, and says that she would "be thrilled" to compete for Team USA again.

"It would hopefully be my second time around," she says. "[I'd have] a little more experience under my belt, kind of knowing what to expect, because it is a really awesome experience."

But even if the Olympic Committee decides to stop guests from around the world from attending the Games this year, Smoliga — who competed in Rio in 2016 — knows that "they'll make the right [choice] for everyone's health."

"Just knowing that this is the biggest stage for sports period, and knowing that people are going to be watching at home on TVs, is enough I think for the athletes," Smoliga adds.

Initially learning of the postponement of the Games back in March 2020, Smoliga says, left her uneasy about the future of the sporting event.

"I was fine with the decision [and] fine with everything happening, everyone's in the same boat, there's so much out of my control so you have to really go with the flow to the best of your ability — and I felt that I did that pretty well — but there were moments like at practice ... where you find yourself kind of drifting in thought, like, 'This is really tough. What will happen next year?'" she says. "A lot of thoughts that you never thought of in your whole life."

The swimmer — who specializes in backstroke and freestyle events — turned to a more uplifting approach to get through the postponement, focusing on the positive in her life instead of the negative.

Crediting a meditation app with keeping her balanced, alongside eating right and sleeping well, Smoliga tells PEOPLE, "I feel like we've been conditioned a certain way our whole lives."

"We think a negative thought [and then] nine times out of 10, even more negative thoughts pop into our head. You maybe could catch yourself kind of slipping or spiraling if something isn't going your way, and I've definitely been there before," she continues. "But it's something so special."

The mental component of Smoliga's training is also something that the sports star feels has evolved as the years went by.

"Positive affirmations every morning when you wake up, setting your intention for the day, things like that, when you put a definition to it, it makes it tangible," she tells PEOPLE.